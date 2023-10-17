New fertility research shows that IUDs do not reduce the number of eggs retrieved following ovarian stimulation

News provided by

Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Shady Grove Fertility (SGF),  a US Fertility  practice, will allow patients with IUDs to proceed with ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval, knowing that their contraceptive of choice can remain in place providing confidence that IUDs do not reduce the number of eggs retrieved.

Continue Reading

"Women who are considering fertility preservation are often worried about keeping their IUDs in place throughout the egg retrieval cycle," shares Phillip A. Romanski, M.D., M.Sc. , SGF Director of Research and fertility specialist at SGF New York. "Our research team was excited to learn that patients can rest assured they can keep their IUDs in place without worrying about the impact of eggs retrieved. This important research can help many women take that next step toward preserving their fertility to help build their future family."

The retrospective cohort study, Comparison of Oocyte Cryopreservation Retrieval Outcomes Among Patients with Progestin Secreting, Copper, or No Intrauterine Device, was conducted by SGF physicians Kate Devine, M.D. ; Benjamin S. Harris, M.D., M.P.H. ; and Phillip A. Romanski, M.D., M.Sc. ; and US Fertility's Samad Jahandideh, Ph.D.; alongside Brooklyn, NY medical resident Haggar Zoe Aspitz, M.D., B.S.; University of Southern California REI fellow Adriana J. Wong, M.D., M.P.H, ; and National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, REI fellow Charlene G. Echague, D.O..

The study fills a gap in research surrounding egg retrieval outcomes and both progestin-containing and copper IUDs. The research teams evaluated donor egg cycles at SGF from 2010-2021. In total, 5,428 egg donors were included – 133 with progestin IUDs, 146 with copper IUDs, and 2,891 without a contraceptive intrauterine device in place. Donors in their egg donation cycle with an IUD in place had comparable results to those without an IUD.

Learn more about Shady Grove Fertility's Research Team , which conducts and publishes high-quality research studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine to provide the most up to date, and evidence-based care for patients.

SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.