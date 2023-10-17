New fertility research shows that IUDs do not reduce the number of eggs retrieved following ovarian stimulation

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a US Fertility practice, will allow patients with IUDs to proceed with ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval, knowing that their contraceptive of choice can remain in place providing confidence that IUDs do not reduce the number of eggs retrieved.

"Women who are considering fertility preservation are often worried about keeping their IUDs in place throughout the egg retrieval cycle," shares Phillip A. Romanski, M.D., M.Sc. , SGF Director of Research and fertility specialist at SGF New York. "Our research team was excited to learn that patients can rest assured they can keep their IUDs in place without worrying about the impact of eggs retrieved. This important research can help many women take that next step toward preserving their fertility to help build their future family."

The retrospective cohort study, Comparison of Oocyte Cryopreservation Retrieval Outcomes Among Patients with Progestin Secreting, Copper, or No Intrauterine Device, was conducted by SGF physicians Kate Devine, M.D. ; Benjamin S. Harris, M.D., M.P.H. ; and Phillip A. Romanski, M.D., M.Sc. ; and US Fertility's Samad Jahandideh, Ph.D.; alongside Brooklyn, NY medical resident Haggar Zoe Aspitz, M.D., B.S.; University of Southern California REI fellow Adriana J. Wong, M.D., M.P.H, ; and National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, REI fellow Charlene G. Echague, D.O..

The study fills a gap in research surrounding egg retrieval outcomes and both progestin-containing and copper IUDs. The research teams evaluated donor egg cycles at SGF from 2010-2021. In total, 5,428 egg donors were included – 133 with progestin IUDs, 146 with copper IUDs, and 2,891 without a contraceptive intrauterine device in place. Donors in their egg donation cycle with an IUD in place had comparable results to those without an IUD.

