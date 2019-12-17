New FHA-HoReCa Hospitality 4.0 pavilion transforms concepts to reality

A showcase of the future, the Hospitality 4.0 pavilion conceptualised by WY-TO is a human-centric, sustainable vision of how disruptive technologies, robotics, VR, and AI will be seamlessly integrated to enhance the personal experience.

Designed with organic shapes, smooth circulations, see-through systems and natural materials, this highly crafted ensemble is perceived as a 'Forest'. This feeling is strengthened by the start-up pods, envisioned as the 'seeds of tomorrow' growing along the visitor's journey through the area. The vertical rhythm given by the wooden elements through the entire pavilion reminds the visitors of a walk in the woods, passing by a forest clearing as well as three singular shelters -- highlighting top and trending innovations from across the globe for the hospitality sector.

The biophilic and futuristic design of the Hospitality 4.0 pavilion is inspired from nature and offers a whole range of diverse spaces and experiences:

Start-up Village - a community of creators and innovative businesses displaying new solutions such as 3D food printing, self-service equipment, waste management systems and more within the HoReCa sector.

Showcase areas - product and service demonstrations such as service robots, AR menus to remote controlled kitchens within the Hotel, Kitchen and Restaurant segments.

Dreamcatcher Theatre - industry thought leaders will share insights on topics ranging from design to new technologies, sustainability to market opportunities and trends. Confirmed speakers include senior representatives from ASOLIDPLAN, Fairmont Singapore & Swissôtel The Stamford, Ovum, Sodexo, The Ritz-Carlton, TripAdvisor and WWF to name a few.

Inaugural Hotel Innovation Challenge Asia 2020

For the first time, FHA and the Singapore Hotel Association, with strong support from the Singapore Tourism Board, will be organising the Hotel Innovation Challenge Asia 2020. Start-ups and entrepreneurs will get to pitch their proposed solutions to potential adopters on the show floor. The challenge seeks to solve perennial issues such as housekeeping, manpower crunch, service delivery and sustainability faced by the hotel sector through innovation.

"With the extensive outreach of FHA, we hope that the Hotel Innovation Challenge Asia 2020 will see many new and exciting ideas and solutions that the industry can adopt to enhance guest experience and help hotels meet the manpower shortage. We look forward to seeing the shortlisted submissions being presented and shared at FHA-HoReCa," said Ms. Margaret Heng, Executive Director, Singapore Hotel Association.

"Technology advancement has made it possible to fast track ideas that normally take decades to bear fruit. Noting the importance for industry professionals to have their fingers on the pulse of innovation, we implemented Hospitality 4.0 zone for the very purpose of demonstrating the ways advancements in technology can make a difference in the foodservice and hospitality value chain," said Mr. Martyn Cox, Event Director, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Informa Markets, organiser of FHA-HoReCa.

Event At A Glance

FHA-HoReCa Date: 3 - 6 March 2020 Venue: Singapore Expo Website: https://www.fhahoreca.com/ Featuring: Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology; Speciality Coffee & Tea Visitor Pre-registration: https://fhapwa.com/ Media Pre-registration: https://www.foodnhotelasia.com/media-registration

Hotel Innovation Challenge Asia At A Glance

Hotel Innovation Challenge Asia 2020 Organisers: Singapore Hotel Association & FHA-HoReCa Supported by: Singapore Tourism Board Submission Period: 6 December 2019 - 22 January 2020 Website: https://www.fhahoreca.com/highlights-hotel-innovation-challenge-asia/

About FHA-HoReCa

Where world's leading hotels, restaurants and café suppliers will gather to showcase the latest foodservice & hospitality equipment, products and services across five key profiles -- Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology; and Speciality Coffee & Tea -- serving discerning distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia, all under one roof.

An expansion from FHA -- a mega event globally recognised for setting benchmarks as the leading authority and trendsetter for the food and hospitality markets in Asia, FHA-HoReCa offers an enhanced experience and more personalised engagement, while meeting the diverse demands of the food and hospitality industry. FHA in 2018 drew 3,500 exhibitors, 72 international group pavilions and 82,000 trade attendees from 100 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.fhahoreca.com.

About Informa Markets

FHA-HoReCa is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

