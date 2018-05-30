New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology

The new cellular Category M1 (Cat-M1) modem has been certified and approved by a major wireless carrier as a network ready-to-integrate device that supports 4G LTE technology in the United States. LTE Cat-M1 is a low-power technology that allows growers to connect to the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) devices. The new FieldNET Cat-M1 offers extended range and compatibility with current and future FieldNET products.

"The 4G LTE modem will provide our U.S. customers with a simple, reliable and cost-effective wireless management solution for new systems or for upgrading existing FieldNET products," said Reece Andrews, product manager for FieldNET and Irrigation Controls. "This innovative device is another example of our commitment to provide growers with the tools they need to make faster, better-informed irrigation decisions."

The most-awarded pivot telemetry in the industry, FieldNET offers seamless remote monitoring and control, integrating a grower's irrigation tools and systems. The platform, which is compatible with almost any electric pivot brand, delivers real-time information, so growers can see exactly what their systems are doing and control them quickly and easily from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

A phased roll-out for the Cat-M1 is expected begin in June 2018.

For more information about the FieldNET line of products and services, talk to your local Zimmatic® dealer or visit www.myfieldnet.com.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. Lindsay manufactures center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and technologies irrigating approximately 12 million acres (4.8 million hectares) in over 90 countries, through its worldwide network of more than 350 dealers. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET® as well as irrigation consulting, design, pump and filtration offerings, advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control and monitoring technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com .

