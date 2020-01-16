New Figure 4® Jewelry Production Solution's Integrated Software & Materials Optimized for Jewelry Workflows - Enables Industry-leading Print Speed & Resolution

3D Systems has incorporated two significant technology innovations into the Figure 4 Jewelry solution that are unparalleled in the industry. Figure 4's non-contact membrane technology combined with exclusive MicroPoint TM support structures minimizes part-to-support interaction resulting in high speed and the smoothest sidewalls and finest resolution for jewelry applications. The company's 3D Sprint ® software also includes proprietary print build styles developed specifically for jewelry, both for thin, delicate geometries, as well as thicker geometries, enable optimized jewelry prints with detail for settings, sharp prongs, fine mesh and more.

Figure 4 Jewelry is designed for productivity, and with a print speed of 16 mm/hr at 30 um layer resolution and projection-based imaging, Figure 4 Jewelry can print a full platform of rings at up to 4X faster than comparable printing systems. In addition, MicroPoint ultra-fine tip support structures enable both easy support removal and smoother surface finish, reducing downstream labor costs and production time by minimizing polishing of support intersection points.

As an integrated production solution, Figure 4 Jewelry is designed to address three application-specific workflows: jewelry casting patterns, master patterns for molds, and prototype/fit check models. The jewelry casting workflow is available today for manufacturing ultra-high resolution jewelry patterns directly from CAD, and can be executed using 3D Systems' Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 10 material. The material yields minimal ash and residue after burnout for easy casting. The complete solution – Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 10, Figure 4 technology, 3D Sprint – is designed for high productivity enabling jewelers to create prints ready for casting or molding in hours, not days.

There is already considerable anticipation for this game-changing solution in the industry. "Jewelry manufacturing demands flexible, scalable and affordable 3D printing that can deliver the highest quality parts in the shortest time," said Mo Kinj, managing partner, 3D Middle East LLC – a member of 3D Systems' reseller network. "With Figure 4 Jewelry, there was no compromise on part quality or CAD-to-cast workflow efficiency whether the job was investment casting, silicone molding or try-on prototyping. The system is fast, reliable and accurate. Figure 4 Jewelry allows jewelry manufacturing to be two or even three times more productive and cost-effective compared to traditional methods and alternative desktop printers."

3D Systems is planning general availability of additional materials specific for the master pattern molds and prototyping/fit check in 1H 2020. The master pattern molding workflow is intended to print detailed, fine featured master patterns for high volume, mass production. The prototyping/fit check workflow will be supported by specific 3D Sprint build styles and a high-contrast prototyping material developed to show fine detail for fittings and try-on, as well as accuracy and fidelity to ensure the final fit of stone settings.

"With the launch of our Figure 4 jewelry solution, 3D Systems continues to enable new applications for our Figure 4 production solution," said Menno Ellis, senior vice president and general manager, plastics, 3D Systems. "Building upon our industry-leading technology and materials portfolio, we are able to help jewelers create designs with unprecedented speed and accuracy. This is just one more example of how 3D Systems is blending our expertise in materials science, application engineering, 3D printing technology and software to deliver solutions that keep our customers at the forefront of their respective industries and markets."

Figure 4 Jewelry complements 3D Systems' comprehensive portfolio of jewelry solutions, with both wax and plastic printers for investment casting patterns, including the ProJet MJP printer for jewelry and its line of Stereolithography printers and castable resins.

The Figure 4 Jewelry solution is on display at Vicenzaoro 2020 in 3DZ's booth (booth 153A, hall 9, area T–Gold) and is available exclusively through 3D Systems Reseller Network. To find a Reseller in your area, please visit the company's website.

