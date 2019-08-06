New Film from FAIstudios: "Sheep Among Wolves Vol. II"

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest-growing body of believers in the world today is within the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran. What do we do with this incredible news?



We rejoice.

Incredibly, the historic awakening taking place in Iran right now is largely led by women, despite having had second-class citizenship since the Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979. More Iranians have come to faith in Jesus in the last twenty years than the 1,300 years since Islam swept through Persia-combined.

And we lean in.

Surprisingly, because "every joint" supplies movement for the Body of Jesus (Ephesians 4:16), even our persecuted brothers and sisters in the Persian East encourage us to love and obey our King through the ﬁnal numbered days of this passing age. And we can encourage them.

Jesus is committed to the proclamation of the Gospel everywhere (Matthew 28:20; Acts 1:8). It requires everyone who loves Jesus everywhere to play their role. What does this global, rapidly-reproducing movement look like? It looks like consistent, faithful verbal and lifestyle witnesses of the worth and supremacy of Jesus—the kind of living testimony that makes disciples who make disciples.

"DISCIPLES FORSAKE THE WORLD AND CLING TO JESUS TILL HE COMES. CONVERTS DON'T. DISCIPLES AREN'T ENGAGED IN A CULTURE WAR. CONVERTS ARE. DISCIPLES CHERISH, OBEY, AND SHARE THE WORD OF GOD. CONVERTS DON'T. DISCIPLES CHOOSE JESUS OVER ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING ELSE. CONVERTS DON'T. CONVERTS RUN WHEN THE FIRE COMES. DISCIPLES DON'T."

- Leader, Iranian Underground Church

We know we're called and commanded to "take up [our] cross," (Luke 9:23) "put [our] hands to the plow," and "not look back" (Luke 9:62). Yet our lives, calendars, and phone notiﬁcations ﬁll our ears with almost indiscernible levels of white noise that, if we're honest, can nearly drown out any other voice. How do we love and obey Jesus in the post-modern West? How do we share the "good news"—indeed, the best news—with our neighbors in a meaningful, redemptive manner?

The persecuted church of Iran is a persevering church. Listen to the testimonies carrying the life and light of Jesus into one of the darkest regimes on earth and discover the power and commitment of Jesus to "draw all men to [Himself] (John 12:32)."

MEDIA CONTACT

About Sheep Among Wolves: SheepAmongWolvesFilm.com

Join us August 23, 2019, 7pm (EST) for a FREE 2hr Facebook LIVESTREAM Global Screening Event. Watch the Sheep Among Wolves Vol. II film, plus, after the film, get a behind the scenes look with the ones involved.



If you want to host a watch party you can stream from the Sheep Among Wolves Facebook page or download the film by signing up through the website and we will send you the documentary free of charge.

For more info, email sheepamongwolves@faimission.org

About FAI (Frontier Alliance International): FAImission.org

Since launching in 2011, FAI teams have been laying foundations in strategic regions throughout the 10/40 Window. Like Hudson Taylor's China Inland Mission, our teams are laboring together in a concentrated and coordinated advance into the "interior" regions of our generation where today there is still no witness.

For more info, email 218697@email4pr.com

Stephanie Quick

+1 (321) 704-7306

#TheDevilisGonnaHang #SheepAmongWolves #Maranatha #BecauseJesus #Documentary #IndieFilm #FilmMaking

SOURCE FAIstudios

Related Links

http://SheepAmongWolvesFilm.com

