New Film, Screening at Scientology Churches, Shows the Secret of Creating a Better World

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world grappling with social unrest and nearly insurmountable challenges, a new film fosters hope. In honor of World Interfaith Harmony Week, Scientology Churches are screening Operation: Do Something About It . The film presents a living example of the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister, that no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it."

Scientology Churches extend an invitation to attend an Interfaith Harmony Week event and screening of the film Operation: Do Something About It

Operation: Do Something About It follows Scientology Volunteer Ministers who served alongside emergency personnel, civic leaders and interfaith partners to help their communities throughout the pandemic.

It documents the Volunteer Ministers' massive educational campaign to help their communities understand how to stay well. It follows their backup and support of police, firefighters, healthcare workers, and religious leaders trying to cope with the needs of their communities.

And it provides a vision of a better tomorrow as it documents the remarkable growth of the Volunteer Ministers movement in every sector of South African society. Through the height of the pandemic, South Africa's Volunteer Ministers contributed millions of volunteer hours on the frontlines, working with authorities to curb the spread of the virus. They decontaminated some 70,000 buildings, from hospitals, clinics and senior centers to government offices, police departments, fire houses and train stations. Day after day, they sanitized entire fleets of buses and taxis—the nation's most popular form of public transportation. Their commitment and results have inspired a grassroots movement: Half a million individuals have completed one or more of the Scientology Tools for Life courses—free online Volunteer Minister training. And more than 25,000 are serving their communities as full-fledged Volunteer Ministers, having completed all 19 courses.

In the mid-1970s, noting the steep decline in values and the simultaneous increase in crime, corruption, drug abuse, and other pressing social problems, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard developed the Volunteer Ministers program to instill purpose, truth, and spiritual values in society. This vision, now reaping results in communities across the globe, is the reason Scientology Churches are inviting everyone to attend their World Interfaith Harmony event or come for a special showing of the film in the Public Information Center of any Ideal Scientology Church.

Find your nearest Scientology Church through the Scientology global locator or watch Operation: Do Something About it, available in 17 languages on the Scientology Network, airing on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

