New FinanceBuzz Study Finds The 25 Airports Where Passengers Are Most Delayed

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinanceBuzz , a personal finance site with a mission to democratize financial independence, today released its study of 25 airports in the U.S. where passengers are most delayed , with Chicago O'Hare International Airport topping the list.

FinanceBuzz analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, including total passengers departing from each airport, the percentage of flights delayed, and the average length of the delay to calculate our metric and rank the airports.

These are the top 10 airports with the most delays:



Airport Collective time

passengers were

delayed (in 2018) 1 Chicago O'Hare International

Airport (ORD) 1,133 years 2 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta

International Airport (ATL) 991 years 3 Dallas/Fort Worth International

Airport (DFW) 872 years 4 Denver International Airport

(DEN) 792 years 5 San Francisco International

Airport (SFO) 654 years 6 Los Angeles International

Airport (LAX) 651 years 7 Orlando International Airport

(MCO) 617 years 8 Newark Liberty International

Airport (EWR) 601 years 9 Boston Logan International

Airport (BOS) 551 years 10 Charlotte Douglas International

Airport (CLT) 542 years

The report also outlines the causes of departure delays by airport, the cost of these delays and advice for delayed passengers. To view the complete report, visit: https://financebuzz.com/departure-delays-cost-dollars-and-years .

Methodology

FinanceBuzz analyzed publicly-available data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. based on passenger volume. Total number of minutes passengers (collectively) spent delayed was calculated, then ranked from most amount of time spent delayed and narrowed down to the 25 airports with the most collective delayed time.

FinanceBuzz looked at data sets for the percentage of on-time departures, average airport delay in minutes, number of departing passengers, number of departing domestic flights, and causes of delays during 2018.

About FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand with a mission to democratize financial independence. To date, FinanceBuzz has helped millions of readers make smart financial decisions through its engaging editorial, video, and social content, as well as in-person events. FinanceBuzz is a Launch Potato company.

