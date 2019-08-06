New FinanceBuzz Study Finds The 25 Airports Where Passengers Are Most Delayed
Aug 06, 2019, 08:36 ET
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinanceBuzz, a personal finance site with a mission to democratize financial independence, today released its study of 25 airports in the U.S. where passengers are most delayed, with Chicago O'Hare International Airport topping the list.
FinanceBuzz analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, including total passengers departing from each airport, the percentage of flights delayed, and the average length of the delay to calculate our metric and rank the airports.
These are the top 10 airports with the most delays:
|
Airport
|
Collective time
|
1
|
Chicago O'Hare International
|
1,133 years
|
2
|
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta
|
991 years
|
3
|
Dallas/Fort Worth International
|
872 years
|
4
|
Denver International Airport
|
792 years
|
5
|
San Francisco International
|
654 years
|
6
|
Los Angeles International
|
651 years
|
7
|
Orlando International Airport
|
617 years
|
8
|
Newark Liberty International
|
601 years
|
9
|
Boston Logan International
|
551 years
|
10
|
Charlotte Douglas International
|
542 years
The report also outlines the causes of departure delays by airport, the cost of these delays and advice for delayed passengers. To view the complete report, visit: https://financebuzz.com/departure-delays-cost-dollars-and-years.
Methodology
FinanceBuzz analyzed publicly-available data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. based on passenger volume. Total number of minutes passengers (collectively) spent delayed was calculated, then ranked from most amount of time spent delayed and narrowed down to the 25 airports with the most collective delayed time.
FinanceBuzz looked at data sets for the percentage of on-time departures, average airport delay in minutes, number of departing passengers, number of departing domestic flights, and causes of delays during 2018.
About FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand with a mission to democratize financial independence. To date, FinanceBuzz has helped millions of readers make smart financial decisions through its engaging editorial, video, and social content, as well as in-person events. FinanceBuzz is a Launch Potato company.
