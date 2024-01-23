New Financial Leader to Oversee Marcone Operations

News provided by

Marcone

23 Jan, 2024, 14:05 ET

Experienced leader tasked with financial oversight of growing enterprise

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone Group, a leading national distributor of appliance, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool and spa parts and equipment, announced today that St. Louis native Kurt Bruenning is the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO, Bruenning will continue the work already started to build a financial center of excellence for the distribution company. Marcone's acquisition strategy has grown the $2 billion company to include nearly 200 locations and 2,500 employees throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"There is no doubt Marcone will benefit from Kurt's experience supporting high-growth companies such as Marcone," said Avichal Jain, Marcone's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working together to take the Marcone enterprise to the next level for our customers."

Most recently, Bruenning was President and Chief Financial Officer for battery manufacturer EaglePicher Technologies. He also has worked as Chief Financial Officer of Aclara, a utility metering developer, and held various leadership roles in other organizations.

"Marcone's growth trajectory is exciting and presents myriad opportunities," Bruenning said. "I look forward to streamlining financial operations and helping to position Marcone for great things in the future."

Marcone Group has experienced tremendous growth through acquisition in recent years, moving into the HVAC, plumbing, pool and spa and commercial kitchen markets with a nationwide distribution network that promotes fast delivery. Through locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas, Marcone provides next-day ground delivery to 93% of the United States and 100% two-day delivery.

About Marcone
Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise operating out of 200 locations throughout North America. Offering unparalleled product breadth, know-how across our national footprint and ease of doing business via leading-edge technology, servicers prefer Marcone because we amplify what they do best: take great care of their clients with speed, reliability and accuracy. Learn more about Marcone at www.marcone.com.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Davies
Marcone Group
Cell: 815.440.8768
[email protected]

SOURCE Marcone

Also from this source

Emerging Technology to Shape Future for Warranty Industry

Emerging Technology to Shape Future for Warranty Industry

The rise of technological advancements in the home warranty industry will be a topic of discussion for leaders at the upcoming Extended Warranty and...
Marcone Commercial Kitchen Group Adds Two Regional Sales Directors

Marcone Commercial Kitchen Group Adds Two Regional Sales Directors

Marcone Commercial Kitchen Group, a division of North America's leading OEM repair parts distributor, announced today that a pair of industry experts ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.