New Findings Highlight Two Decades of Evidence Supporting Pecans in Heart-Healthy Diets

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans focus on heart health during American Heart Month, a newly published scientific review highlights pecans – America's native nut – and their role in heart-healthy diets. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients1, the comprehensive analysis synthesizes more than 20 years of research on pecans and reinforces positive evidence related to cardiovascular health and overall diet quality, while also identifying promising areas for future research.

Conducted by researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology, the review draws on an extensive body of research that underscores the relevance of pecans within today's eating patterns and health priorities.

Heart Health Leads the Evidence

Studies show that including pecans as part of a healthy eating pattern can support key markers associated with cardiovascular health, particularly blood lipids. Across human studies, regular pecan consumption has been linked to improvements in total cholesterol, LDL ("bad") cholesterol, triglycerides and non-HDL cholesterol when eaten in snacking portions. Pecans contain rich sources of polyphenols (a type of antioxidant) and other bioactive components that could also support antioxidant activity and help reduce lipid oxidation, a process related to oxidative stress.

Emerging evidence points to improvements in post-meal lipid metabolism, an important factor in cardiovascular health. Together, these findings suggest pecans exert their strongest benefits through improvements in lipid metabolism and antioxidant defenses.

Blood Sugar, Satiety and Weight Management

Findings on pecans' effects on blood sugar and diabetes-related outcomes are mixed, and more research is needed to clarify their role in metabolic health. Some studies suggest potential benefits for insulin response or after-meal blood sugar control when pecans replace refined carbohydrates. Several studies report greater feelings of fullness after pecan consumption, making satiety a promising area of research, even as findings on weight outcomes remain mixed. Importantly, current evidence does not show an increased risk of weight gain with pecan intake, with observed weight changes generally within normal day-to-day variability.

Better Diet Quality, Made Simple

The review demonstrates that people who include pecans in their diets score higher on the Healthy Eating Index (HEI), reflecting overall better diet quality. Findings from nationally representative NHANES data further show that pecans naturally fit into balanced, healthy eating patterns, especially when they replace typical snack choices.

"What stands out in the research is the consistency of evidence linking pecans to markers of heart health and overall diet quality," notes Britt Burton-Freeman, PhD, MS, Director of the Center for Nutrition Research, Illinois Institute of Technology. "The additional findings around satiety and weight management add important context, particularly as interest grows in appetite regulation and the use of GLP-1 therapies."

Emerging Research Areas

The review identifies promising opportunities for future research:

Gut health and digestion, including how pecan nutrients interact with the microbiome.

Brain health, given pecans' high polyphenol content and links between heart and cognitive health.

, given pecans' high polyphenol content and links between heart and cognitive health. Bioactive compounds, which vary by growing conditions and may influence health outcomes.

While these areas are still developing, the research team say they represent promising directions for future study.

A Heart-Healthy Choice for February and Beyond

Looking for an easy way to add plant-based nutrients to your day? Pecans make a simple, satisfying snack – no prep required.

Sweet + smart: Pair pecans with fresh fruit like apple slices, berries or a pear for a naturally sweet, balanced bite.

Savory crunch: Sprinkle chopped pecans over hummus, cottage cheese or a smoothie for extra texture and flavor.

Yogurt or oatmeal topper: Add pecans to yogurt or oatmeal to boost staying power and help keep you fuller longer.

DIY snack mix: Combine pecans with whole-grain cereal, dried fruit or bits of dark chocolate for a heart-smart trail mix.

Upgrade your snack bar: Stir chopped pecans into homemade energy bites or granola for added crunch and nutrition.

Heart health is often about small, sustainable changes for better cardiovascular health. Adding a handful of pecans to meals or snacks may be a simple – and flavorful – way to support heart health and improve overall diet quality. Learn more at EatPecans.com.

This study was supported by the American Pecan Promotion Board (APPB). APPB had no influence over the study or its findings.

More About the Study

The review, Pecans and Human Health: Distinctive Benefits of an American Nut, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients, evaluated more than 20 years of research on pecans and health. The authors reviewed 52 peer-reviewed studies published between 2000 and 2025, including human clinical studies focusing on the physiological effects of pecan consumption across a range of cardiometabolic and other health-related outcomes.

The review assessed evidence related to heart health, diet quality, blood sugar regulation, body weight and satiety, as well as emerging areas such as gut and brain health. It also examined the nutrient and bioactive profile of pecans, including unsaturated fats, fiber and polyphenols and identified key gaps to guide future research. Limitations include the relatively small number of long-term human studies, variation in study design and intake levels and limited data in emerging research areas.

About the American Pecan Promotion Board

The American Pecan Promotion Board (APPB) is comprised of pecan producers and importers dedicated to promoting the benefits of pecans, growing its position in the marketplace, and developing new uses for pecans. Founded in 2021 and operating under the oversight of the USDA, the research and promotion program allows industry to collectively fund and pursue efforts that drive demand for pecans. APPB is based in Irving, Texas. To learn more, visit EatPecans.com.

1 Nutrients 2025, 17(23), 3686; https://doi.org/10.3390/nu17233686



