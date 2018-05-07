New Findings on Oversight Effectiveness Released at Clinical Trial Innovation Summit

BOSTON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Trial Innovation Summit-Booth #306—Comprehend Systems, Inc., the leader in Clinical Intelligence solutions, today announced that initial results from a new Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) survey of global clinical executives will be discussed at the Clinical Trial Innovation Summit 2018 in Boston, on May 8th. Beth Harper, a consultant who collaborated with the Tufts CSDD on this research, will present the findings that include effectiveness, or lack thereof, of various outsourcing models and program objectives. Joining Beth in the presentation is Rick Morrison, President of Comprehend Systems, as primary sponsor of the research.

Details:

Clinical Trial Innovation Summit 2018, Aloft Boston Seaport Hotel

Track: Outsourcing for Clinical Trials

Session: New Tufts Study: CRO Oversight Performance Market Survey"

May 8, 2018 at 2:50 PM ET

"This research is key to both Sponsors and CRO partners as they mature their Oversight programs and focus," said Beth Harper. "Unless these programs are measured for effectiveness, their growth and success are limited. We've been able to isolate some areas of improvement that were likely not apparent before this research. For instance, the level of executive engagement in Oversight programs was surprisingly limited, across the board."

"With changing regulatory requirements and the exponential growth of data, Sponsors need the assistance of vendor partners to enable scalability and reach milestones on time," said Rick Morrison. "Our focus has been, and continues to be, on ways we can help Sponsors accelerate their treatments to patients. Having this significant research available to them will hopefully help remove some of their barriers to success."

