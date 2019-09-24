New Findings Presented at World Sleep Congress Reveal Perceptions of "Having a Good Day" Determined by the Previous Night's Sleep

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., announced today that data from its company-sponsored survey, titled "How America Sleeps and Wakes," was presented at the 2019 World Sleep Congress in Vancouver, Canada. The survey explored the impact of insomnia or sleeping difficulties on individual performance, interpersonal relationships and psychosocial behavior. The data show that next-day functioning is of high importance to people with insomnia or sleeping difficulties, yet most do not wake ready.

Ninety percent of patients agreed "having a good night's sleep" means "having a good day" the next morning. 1

When they wake up the next day after not having a good night's sleep, 67% of patients reported feeling tired or fatigued, and only 7% reported feeling "ready to start their day." 1

Approximately two-thirds of patients rated "waking up refreshed and ready to start the day" and "being able to function normally throughout the day" as "very important" in managing their insomnia or sleeping difficulties (63% and 64% respectively). 1

Approximately 93% of patients who experienced sleepiness or grogginess in the morning reported having these difficulties at least two to three times per week, and 95% rated them as "very or somewhat bothersome."1

The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll, on behalf of Eisai Inc., between February 14 and March 8, 2019, among:

Five hundred twenty-five U.S. adults ages 18+ who have been diagnosed by a healthcare professional with insomnia, or have experienced difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep for three or more nights each week over a period of three months or more ("patients"). 1

Five hundred and five U.S. adults ages 18+ who were not diagnosed with insomnia and did not experience sleeping difficulties, but who resided with an adult relative diagnosed by a healthcare professional with insomnia, or who has experienced difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep for three or more nights each week over a period of three months or more ("cohabitants").1

"These findings demonstrate people with insomnia or sleeping difficulties view these conditions as more than just challenges of falling and staying asleep. Waking ready and next-day function are of prime importance," David Sheehan, MD, MBA, DLFAPA, distinguished University Health Professor Emeritus, University of South Florida College of Medicine and a "How America Sleeps and Wakes" survey advisor. "As healthcare professionals, we should consider next-day function as we treat patients. Our goal should be to help patients both sleep well and wake ready."

The survey also demonstrated household cohabitants are negatively impacted in unexpected ways.

More than eight in 10 cohabitants (85%) agreed that they themselves are more likely to have a good day when the person with insomnia or sleeping difficulties in the home has a good night's sleep. 1

Over half of cohabitants (53%) whose relatives experienced morning sleepiness or grogginess rated these difficulties as very or somewhat bothersome for themselves. 1

When their partner or relative does not have a good night's sleep, a quarter of cohabitants (26%) reported feeling tired or fatigued themselves.1

"We know insomnia or sleeping difficulties can negatively impact the entire household, not just the person who is struggling with sleep," said Phyllis C. Zee, MD, PhD, Chief of Sleep Medicine, Department of Neurology, Northwestern University, and a "How America Sleeps and Wakes" survey advisor. "The important finding of this survey was the vast majority of cohabitants revealed that they are more likely to have a good day if the person with whom they are living has a good night's sleep."

When it comes to insomnia treatment, a majority of patients (70%) and cohabitants (81%) agreed it wasn't enough for an insomnia medication to help the patient sleep – it should also help them function the next day.1 Additionally, both survey populations reported similar top treatment goals:

Wake up feeling rested and refreshed the next morning (59% patients, 55% cohabitants). 1

Function better throughout the day (44% patients, 38% cohabitants). 1

Wake up ready to enjoy life each day (48% patients, 33% cohabitants).1

"The survey findings presented at the World Sleep Congress underscore the need for new treatment options that help patients improve next-day functioning," said Margaret Moline, PhD, Executive Director and International Project Team Lead, Eisai. "Our efforts to uncover valuable insights on the clinical and broader lifestyle implications for people experiencing insomnia or sleep challenges underscore Eisai's commitment to developing new therapies for patients that may help them wake ready to take on the day."

Complete research method, including weighting variables, is available upon request.

About Sleep Disorders

Population studies show that sleep disorders affect many more people worldwide than previously thought.2 Insomnia symptoms affect approximately 30% of the adult population worldwide.3 Insomnia disorder is characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep or both, despite an adequate opportunity to sleep, which can lead to daytime consequences, such as fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and irritability.4,5



Sleeping well is essential for good health, including brain health. Poor sleep is associated with a wide range of health consequences, including an increased risk of hypertension, accidental injury, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, stroke and dementia, as well as adverse effects on mood and behavior.4,6



Experimental studies in animals and humans provide evidence of associations between sleep and disease risk factors, diseases, and mortality.7 Studies suggest an optimal sleep duration between seven and eight hours.8



Women are 1.4 times more likely than men to suffer from insomnia.9 Older adults also have higher prevalence of insomnia; aging is often accompanied by changes in sleep patterns, including disrupted sleep, frequent waking, and early waking, that can lead to less sleep time.10



About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.



Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey ; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania ; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina . To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

