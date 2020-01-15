New Findings Show Sustained Improvement in Employee Quality of Life 18 Months After Training

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published study in the American Journal of Health Promotion is the first to demonstrate significant, long-term improvements in multiple quality-of-life metrics with an immersive worksite-based intervention. The current study describes the 12- and 18-month follow-up data after participating in a 2.5-day energy management course designed by Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute®. Employees experienced sustained improvements in their vitality, general health, and purpose in life as compared to baseline. Sleep, mood, vigor, physical activity, and blood pressure also were improved at 18 months. Energy levels and purpose in life results were particularly remarkable as the percentage of participants at the highest levels increased 18% and 5% respectively from baseline to 18 months. The study was led by scientists at Tufts University (Boston, MA), with specific contributions from two authors at Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions, which funded the study.

Although programs focused on employee well-being have gained momentum in recent years, few have been rigorously evaluated for long-term impact on health and wellness. "As the workplace continues to change, and the pressures at both work and at home continue to rise, it's important to have clinically validated tools that companies can access to ensure their employees have the ability to thrive in our current-day, dynamic, high-stress environment," said Jennifer Turgiss, DrPH, M.S., co-author of the publication and Vice President of Behavior Science & Advanced Analytics at Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions. "While wellness programs are gaining in popularity in the United States, this study demonstrates that it's important to choose programs that have a clinically validated, lasting impact."

The study, implemented at eight diverse worksites, evaluated the outcomes of 163 employees who participated in a short, intensive, 2.5-day workplace well-being program designed to achieve long-term improvements in health and quality of life. The Human Performance Institute® 2.5-day training has been shown to sustainably increase employee energy levels by 17%. Post-intervention analysis was conducted at six, 12, and 18 months. The study found that 18 months after completing the program, employees reported significantly improved energy levels, general health, and purpose in life, a key determinant of workforce engagement and productivity. Improvements also were seen in secondary objectives, including mood, sleep, and blood pressure.

The intervention was a group-based behavioral program where participants worked with trained professional coaches through a multidisciplinary approach rooted in performance psychology, exercise physiology and nutrition with the aim of optimizing energy levels, developing their own purpose in life, creating short- and long-term goals, and reviewing feedback from important people in their lives, such as family and coworkers. All enrollment and study assessments were conducted by investigators at Tufts University, and the study adhered to the National Institute for Health Care and Care Excellence clinical guidelines to reduce the risk of experimental weaknesses and biases.

"Adults spend the majority of their time at work, and effective, low-burden programs are key to addressing overall well-being," said first and corresponding author Sai Krupa Das, Ph.D., scientist and principal investigator at Tufts. "Our findings show that setting goals and building skills to improve energy levels can make a meaningful difference in key quality-of-life metrics."

About Vitality and Purpose in Life

In this study, vitality, measured by the SF-36 vitality scale, is defined as energy. Purpose in life, measured by the Ryff Purpose in Life scale, is defined as having a sense of direction that provides meaning in life. Only recently has the importance of vitality and purpose in life received attention in the context of worksite well-being programs. For example, a study published in the European Journal of Public Health showed that vitality was significantly associated with motivation, absenteeism, presenteeism, and work performance [1] . A growing body of evidence also demonstrates that purpose in life is tied to psychological health [2] , biological health indicators [3] , longevity [4] , preventative self-care [5] , and health care utilization metrics such as length of hospital stays [6] [7] .

About Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute®

Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute® is a pioneer in proven, sustainable behavior change with more than 30 years of research and results in the fields of performance, resilience and leadership. We help individuals and companies maximize energy and improve wellbeing – fueling higher performance and inspiring purposeful living. Our holistic, multidisciplinary approach helps individuals become physically energized, mentally focused and fully engaged in the moments that matter – for real results at work and at home. Our work with professional athletes, military Special Forces and Fortune 500 CEOs proves that when you bring your best energy to work and life, you can accomplish remarkable things. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute®, visit HumanPerformanceInstitute.com | follow on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions

Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions, Inc. helps individuals stay engaged in long lasting behaviors that drive positive health habits and improve outcomes. Expertise focuses on designing interventions through a science-based, adaptive learning platform to sustain health behavior change. Businesses, partners, and healthcare providers can benefit from enhanced patient and consumer experience to meet the demands of the changing healthcare environment. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions, visit www.jnjhws.com .

