New FinFit SafetyNet Platform Helps Every Worker Build and Maintain Financial Health

News provided by

FINFIT

10 Jan, 2024, 08:57 ET

The platform that provides financial wellness solutions for every worker announces FinFit's SafetyNet, a suite of tailored solutions for the financially coping and vulnerable workforce 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With sixty percent of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, today's workers are in dire need of a financial safety net. Looking to address the challenge facing workers, FinFit today announced FinFit's SafetyNet, a purpose-built platform that provides solutions for employees facing financial challenges.

"American workers are in a precarious position where any unexpected expense could send them spiralling into financial crisis," David Kilby, CEO and Founder, FinFit, said. "At FinFit, we believe that a financially healthy person is fairly banked, has prime credit, enough savings to withstand three-to-six months without income, has longer-term savings for retirement, and can afford the life they want with health and happiness. FinFit's SafetyNet is a suite of products created to help workers reach that level of financial health, simplifying the journey to financial stability, and ensuring everyone can achieve financial peace of mind."

FinFit's SafetyNet is designed with a proactive, product-forward approach that aligns with the pillars of financial health. For employers, FinFit builds loyalty by providing the resources for workers to regain financial health, directly translating into increased engagement, productivity, health outcomes, and overall return on investment. The core of the FinFit SafetyNet platform is comprised of three modules that are not just solutions but a success ladder for employees to climb as they elevate their financial standing over time:

  • Emergency Savings. Designed to help the nearly sixty percent of Americans who aren't contributing to retirement savings through the workplace to start building short-term liquidity and longer-term savings all in one seamless experience.
  • Emergency Credit1. Employees can access funds at any time to cover unexpected expenses or make ends meet between paychecks.
  • Debt Consolidation Loans. Employees can pay down debt at lower rates or avoid alternatives like high-cost payday loans or taking money from their 401(k).

The platform also features a toolkit of financial wellness tools and products which benefit from group discounts and increased accessibility, including financial health assessments, unlimited 1:1 financial coaching, and financial dashboards to help with budgeting and goal tracking.

FinFit's data-driven approach not only forecasts beneficial results but also provides measurable metrics. This capability allows FinFit to showcase concrete outcomes for its employer-clients, translating into substantial savings in areas impacted by financial strain—specifically health repercussions, workforce turnover, absenteeism, and workers' compensation claims.

"FinFit's SafetyNet broadens liquidity access to all financially coping employees, encourages savings behaviors to reduce reliance on predatory lending products, and promotes prime credit-building to minimize the cost of mid- to long-term financing needs," Kilby said. "At the heart of FinFit's SafetyNet lies a deep understanding of the challenges and aspirations of the financially coping workforce."

Paychex, Pilgrim's Pride, and PrismHR are just some of the companies already partnering with FinFit.

To learn more about FinFit's SafetyNet, please visit: finfit.com/safetynet-demo

About FinFit
FinFit was established in 2008 and currently services over 500,000 organizations across the United States. The company's SaaS-based model provides holistic financial wellness services that include a personalized financial assessment, premier educational resources, online money management tools, financial coaching, financial solutions, and a member rewards program. Focus on creating positive, healthy financial behaviors and products to support behavioral change has proven to reduce financial stress and increase employee retention by more than 25%. 

Media Contact: 
Phil LeClare
Public Relations 
FinFit
[email protected]  
617-209-9406 

1 Loans subject to credit approval. Rates, terms and conditions are subject to change at any time, without notice. Loans are made by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Service providers are FinFit Ops, LLC (see licenses) or its affiliate, Salary Finance, Inc. (see licenses). See application terms and loan agreements for more details. Funding time dependent upon funding method selected. Expedited funding may incur additional fees. Residents of Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Vermont, Nevada, West Virginia and Massachusetts are not eligible for loans. This does not constitute an offer or solicitation for loan products to residents of those states. Funding time dependent upon funding method selected. Expedited funding may incur additional fees.

SOURCE FINFIT

Also from this source

TrueNorth Launches Center for Financial Well-Being

TrueNorth Launches Center for Financial Well-Being

TrueNorth Companies, L.C., a closely and privately held risk management and insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.