New Finishing Options Expand Possibilities of Canon's varioPRINT 140 Monochrome Digital Press Series

"Canon is committed to helping fuel the success of print service providers by broadening their horizons in regard to what they are able to offer their customers," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Customers expect versatile finishing solutions for their print jobs and look to print service providers who can leverage their professional capabilities in that area to meet their needs. By using the GBC eWire Pro and/or the Plockmatic BLM finishing options in combination with the power of the varioPRINT 140 Series, users will be able to offer popular monochrome print products such as manuals, guides, and readers faster and with less manual interventions to ideally help strengthen their brand and grow their bottom line."

With demand increasing and turnaround times becoming shorter and shorter, print service providers are looking for more solutions to meet impending deadlines with efficiency. In-line accessories can help operators streamline their printing process by automating time-consuming processes.

The GBC eWire Pro allows print service providers to fully automate what used to be a time intensive and manual or semi-manual process. When combined with the optional Multi-Function Professional Puncher, the device provides an in-line, fully automated system for binding with twin-loop wire elements, improving the process time for wire binding by up to three times versus a fully manual punching and binding process.

Maintaining a presence in the market since its introduction nearly 60 years ago, the durable metallic composition and full 360-degree wrap around capability of twin-loop wire binding has made it a popular choice for high-quality professionally bound output, with approximately 400 million documents being bound with twin-loop wire annually, according to GBC. Print professionals have found that twin-loop wire binding lends itself well to a variety of applications, including calendars, photo books, manuals, journals and marketing presentations.

Previously available for select imagePRESS color digital presses, the compatibility of the optional Plockmatic BLM50/35 has now been expanded to include the varioPRINT 140 Series of monochrome digital presses. Together, the varioPRINT 140 and Plockmatic BLM 50/35 can produce high quality square spine booklets with up to 200 pages (50 sheets). Users also have the ability to print directly on the spine to give a professional, branded appearance to output.

Availability

Both the GBC eWire Pro and the Plockmatic BLM50/35 are available now for the Canon varioPRINT 140 monochrome digital press from authorized Canon Dealers.

