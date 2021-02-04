New FinTech App from AskMyAdvisor™ to Revolutionize How Advisors Trigger Around-The-Clock Referrals

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS FinTech company AskMyAdvisor™ today announced the official launch of a new disruptive App that automatically sends client referrals to their advisors. This App is exclusively available for advisors who are accountants, attorneys, financial advisors or realtors. The development of the App represents more than 20,000+ hours of R&D.

The AskMyAdvisor app provides a single platform for an advisors clients and their potential referrals to Q&A with the expert...The advisor. This creates new connections, seamlessly and allows an advisor. by simply answering a question, to solve a known problem, instantly. Here is the premise to what we have discovered and how to best turn this opportunity into ongoing referrals.

As part of the App launch, AskMyAdvisor™ has opened their free, on-demand class titled, How to Trigger 1,000's of (Potential) Referrals From Your Top Clients--Without Asking . This training teaches the successful 3-step referral system they developed working directly with financial advisors, attorneys, realtors, sports agents and professional athletes since 2010.

According to Brian Ouellette, CEO/Founder of AskMyAdvisor™ (a retired financial advisor and coach of elite advisors), "The problem we're solving has to do with the fact that, statistically, only about 10% of advisors¹ consistently ask for referrals. Yet, as we know, referrals are the life blood of a successful advisory practice.

How can you fix this and add more referrals than you know what to do with? "It's simple. Enable advisors to engage in targeted Q&A with their top clients and their clients' vast network of connections."

As Ouellette explained, between family, friends, social media, the average person now is connected to 600+ people. This means that 10 to 25 clients are connected to 6,000 to 15,000+ people. This reach is so massive, the possibility to never market outside of one's top 25 clients becomes possible.

Brian notes, "Who most closely resembles these clients? Yep, their network."

Ouellette added, " With a push of a button, the App generates an online landing page for Q&A with the expert...The advisor (click for a demo) . The Q&A App instantly identifies a PROBLEM (the question) and allows the advisor to reply with a SOLUTION (the answer). This strengthens current relationships. For referrals it creates an incredible foundation from the start. This becomes a game changer."

This Q&A approach can instantly trigger a seamless conversation with clients and their network of connections. It opens up new possibilities to uncover additional client needs and help the people they know who have questions, need for a second opinion, or a need for advisor services.

Industry research supports the premise of the App. Last week, a Transamerica & InvestmentNews report titled, "Marketing, Technology Top Advisers' List of Strategic Focus Points This Year²," highlights for 2021:





23% of financial advisors see growing wallet share with current clients as their most important path to growth.

as their most important path to growth. 69% feel that adding new accounts similar to existing clients is the most urgent "to do" this year.

is the most urgent "to do" this year. Combined, that is a whopping 92% of advisors who believe to grow in 2021 they need to further develop current clients or replicate them.

The core of what the AskMyAdvisor™ App develops is that 92%. It only targets an advisors' top clients & the 1,000's of people and businesses connected to them.

"Couple this with the flood of questions COVID has created and it's the perfect time to launch this App to market," Ouellette added. "To help more advisors by actually...Helping more advisors. We cannot wait to see results this App creates for these advisors."

SOURCE AskMyAdvisor