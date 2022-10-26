New Fire-Retardant Technology Tested at Department of Energy's Bonneville Power Administration Demonstrates Ability to Self-Extinguish Flames from a Lightning Strike

Test Performed to Compare the Explosivity Factors of 50,000 Degrees Versus a Typically 1400 Degree Wildfire Temperatures

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to earning patent #11441076 for its fire prevention coating formula by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last month, Sunseeker Enterprises, Inc. DBA Sun FireDefense is publicly announcing the results of a test that used the same fire retardant with the Department of Energy's Bonneville Power Administration. An engineering and technical service report titled "Evaluation of Wood Pole Fire Retardant Treatment" energized two field-aged cedar poles with a simulated lightning strike which resulted in the "treated pole burning less vigorously and self-extinguishing more quickly." The test was significant in that the heat of a lightning strike is approximately 50,000 degrees in comparison to a typical wildfire, which is approximately 1400 degrees and the application for which the spray formula was developed and patented. The test results were authored by J.G. Hildreth, who was assisted by R.S. Dizon and it reviewed by S. Khem of the Bonneville Transmission Line Technical Services group.

The test consisted of the Bonneville Transmission Line Technical Services (TELM) group spraying one pole with Sun Fire Defenses' SPF3000 fire retardant, allowing it to dry and cure. They then energized both poles from a 460-kV winding of Bonneville Fog Chamber test transformer. It was grounded through a Pearson 110a current transformer used to measure the current through the pole. A Terahertz fiber link was used to transmit the current measurement into the control room where it was displayed on a handheld Fluke meter. Infrared images were taken of the initial tests on the treated pole. The infrared image clearly shows the path of the current through the pole.

"The SPF3000 was formulated to be sprayed on home building materials, dried and cured prior to a fire," said CEO of Sun FireDefense, Jim Moseley. "For the utilities, this testing is significant based on the hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and lawsuit settlements they have endured that claim utility poles have sparked fires. Fire suppression systems can prevent wildfires from sparking events; this test shows that our product may be an effective tool. Just last month, PG&E was sued by plaintiff's alleging they were responsible for the Mosquito Fire that burned 76,000 acres, destroyed more than one hundred structures in the area. Southern California Edison faced multiple class action lawsuits because of the Woolsey fire damage. It is our hope to not only serve as an initiative-taking measure that homeowners, and now the utilities can use, as there are only so many firefighters on the ground that respond when wildfires are already in motion."

About Sun FireDefense: Sun FireDefense is one of the few companies to provide a patented product and services that helped save structures in California's deadly Skirball and Woolsey fires. The company offers a menu of advanced fire-retardant products, including SPF 3000, a clear spray that mixes into paint or stain, a heat-censored, remote exterior sprinkler system, and a fire-resistant window laminate. The line was inspired by some of the most influential experts in aerospace, firefighting, and electric power generation. Sun FireDefense delivers long-lasting, high-temperature fire protection that inhibits the ignition and spread of fire for years (versus minutes or hours), with one application. Sun FireDefense coatings and services are a game-changer for wildfire protection.

