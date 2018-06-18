New Fire Safety Toolkit Targets At-Risk Older Adults

The toolkit, funded by a Fire Prevention & Safety Grant (FP&S) from the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS/FEMA), contains a presentation, informational brochure, and infographics to increase awareness among adults age 65 and older on the leading causes of home fires: cooking equipment, heating equipment, and electrical equipment.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, older adults are significantly more likely to be injured in a home fire than the general population.

"Our kit contains the building blocks to help reach out to this group and teach them some basic, actionable ideas around home fire safety. Little things like reminding people never to walk away from a lit stove, or to replace electrical equipment with a damaged cord, can make a big difference," says ESFI President Brett Brenner. "We want people to understand that small, everyday decisions can have a lifelong impact."

A key component of the kit will be a PowerPoint presentation that will provide community safety educators a framework for starting a structured discussion with older adults, using a visual aid that will:

Suggest discussion points,

List methods of outreach,

Provide follow-up activities, and

Include information about the most vulnerable populations, common causes of fires, and the importance of smoke alarm maintenance and adequate protection.

The presentation can be customized to communicate to specific groups, or to detail problems specific to certain geographical regions.

Past ESFI fire safety awareness campaigns aimed at children, another at-risk group, have impacted upwards of 3.4 million children and their families, through the distribution of classroom toolkits. This effort will focus on CAA and local Rebuilding Together Affiliates. For more information, or to order a free toolkit, visit ESFI.org

About ESFI:

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated exclusively to promoting the importance of electrical safety. ESFI proudly sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May and engages in public education campaigns throughout the year to increase awareness of the steps that can be taken to prevent electrical fires, injuries, and fatalities in the home, school, and workplace. Visit ESFI.org to learn more about ESFI and electrical safety.

