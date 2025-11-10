New First-of-Its-Kind Social City Platform Unites Yelp, Facebook, Meetup, and Tourism-Quality Content

"What's In Atlanta" Launches Innovative Platform That Fuses Social Communities, Best Places Directory, Event Discovery, and Professional Tourism Content

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D.B. Malone, founder of "What's In Atlanta," today launched the world's first Social City Platform, a groundbreaking integration that fuses social communities, best places directory, event discovery, and professional tourism content into one unified experience. The platform solves a problem that has plagued city dwellers since the rise of social media: the fragmentation of city discovery across Yelp, Facebook Groups, Meetup, Eventbrite, and tourism sites. Launching first in Atlanta with plans to expand globally in 2026, the Social City Platform lets locals and visitors connect, discover, and experience the city on a single platform.

Before creating "What's In Atlanta," Malone experienced firsthand the frustration city residents had by having to piece together city discovery through disconnected apps. Using multiple platforms to explore and connect with both the city and their community. Finding a restaurant on Yelp. Joining a hobby group on Facebook. Finding your tribe on Meetup. Discovering events on Eventbrite. Reading tourism blogs for hidden gems. Each platform operates in a silo, forcing users to constantly switch between apps, build new profiles, and maintain multiple passwords. Seeing this friction, he built "What's In Atlanta" to bring everything into one ecosystem. This ecosystem, which he coined a "Social City Platform," is where discovery, connection, and experience all happen in one place.

"People are tired of juggling multiple apps to experience their city," said Malone. "My vision was to bring everything together in one unified platform. A place to find the best restaurants, crowdsource events and event creation from locals, along with a community to find like-minded people to experience them with."

About What's In Atlanta

What's In Atlanta is the world's first Social City Platform, fusing social communities, a best places directory, and event discovery with professional tourism content in one unified ecosystem.

Community: The platform's main feature, a community, offers 10 specialized "tribes" (ATL Music, ATL Food, ATL Entrepreneurs, and more) where members gather to discuss their tribes' passion, plan meetups, showcase talent, and crowdsource events and event creation. Collaborating takes place both within members' tribes as well as across all What's In Atlanta tribes.

Best Places Directory & Event Discovery: Beyond the community, the platform provides a best places directory and event calendar accessible to both members and non-members, making it visitor and local friendly for discovering the best restaurants, attractions, and upcoming events in Atlanta.

Tourism Content: What's In Atlanta started making waves while just in prelaunch. Attracting attention from Grammy-winning artists UB40 and singer-songwriter Andy James. Management from both requested What's In Atlanta feature interviews, which offered career retrospectives and national tour promotion. In addition, articles like "Magnolia Hall Atlanta" already rank #7 in Google search rankings.

Founded in June 2025 by D.B. Malone, a freelance SEO and tech enthusiast, plans to rollout Social City platform globally in 2026. Eventually each city platform i.e. What's In Houston, What's In London ,etc. will all connect in such a way to allow a Houston (or national) Artist to promote their tour to a Music Tribe in each upcoming tour city or find collaborators in London and beyond. The possibilities with the new Social City Platform are limitless.

