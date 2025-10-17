New First Presidency Discusses Key Issues and Shares Hopes for the World

In the interview, which was held in the Relief Society Building on Temple Square, the former journalist with CBS News and ABC News asked the Church leaders about the role of women in the faith, the Church's recent rapid growth, messages for the rising generation, outreach to others and a range of other issues.

The Role of Women

Johnson asked what the First Presidency wants people to understand about the role of women in the Church.

President Christofferson spoke of the need throughout the Church to bring male and female perspectives into consideration when making decisions.

"[When] we bring both perspectives together, we get a better perspective.

We get closer to the divine perspective," President Christofferson said.

"Leadership is serving," added President Eyring, "and women do that in a way that is just remarkable."

President Oaks acknowledged that the Church has "not always been wise in using the great qualification and powers of the daughters of God."

"We have work left to do," President Oaks said, "but we are a lot better off than we were even a decade ago."

What Drives Church Growth

Johnson noted that although demographic trends show a growing number of people identifying as religiously unaffiliated, Church growth is strong. For example, 900,000 people have joined the faith in the past three years.

"What is driving this?" she asked.

The secret to Church growth, President Oaks said, is the power of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

"It's a gospel of happiness and growth and information about the purpose of life," President Oaks said. "People who subscribe to its doctrine find that it makes their life more happy, more significant, more resistant to the difficulties we all experience in mortal life, and more able to serve their fellow men and to raise their children."

President Eyring said the root of this growth is the hope people feel in the message.

"The growth of the Church will accelerate when they find the gospel of Jesus Christ presented by missionaries, they see hope," he said.

President Christofferson said the Church's growth reminds him of President Russell M. Nelson's teachings about the gathering of God's covenant people around the world.

"I believe that's what we're seeing," he said. "The Lord is bringing things to pass. We're able to help, maybe on the fringes, but He is moving in His power. I see the Lord moving across the earth and His Spirit influencing people in their lives."

A Message to Those on the Margins

Johnson asked the First Presidency to address those who feel they do not fit in the Church. "What do you want them to know about how the Savior feels about them and how you feel about them?" she asked.

"We are all children of God," President Oaks emphasized. "God loves them, and He has a plan for them wherever they are on the pathway toward that divine destiny."

President Eyring pointed to scriptures that describe Christ's arms being outstretched in mercy and love.

"When anyone feels that they're on the margin, they can't get far enough away from the Savior that He would ever not be reaching to them,"

President Eyring said. "My encouragement to them is just pray and you'll have a feeling of being back from the margin and included."

President Christofferson urged anyone feeling excluded to turn to Christ and join in service.

"Don't wait always to be invited off the sideline," he said. "Come forward and contribute what you can to the body of Christ. Everyone is valuable. Every contribution is valuable."

A Message to the Rising Generation

What about Church leaders' message to the rising generation?

"You have a Heavenly Father who loves you," President Oaks said. "He's provided a plan for you, and it's best in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where we have an explanation for the purpose of life, challenges and activities that lead you along what we call the covenant path to a heavenly destiny. Trust in the Lord. Come and enjoy His blessings with us."

President Eyring said he is optimistic for young people so long as they turn to the Savior of the world.

"Congratulations! The Lord has saved you for the most exciting time in the history of this work in this world. I promise them a glorious future, and I think that it's already emerging," President Eyring said. "They can be optimistic if they'll trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and be His servants as much as they can be."

President Christofferson acknowledged the unique challenges of Millennials and Gen Z. He urged youth to use technology for good — and to remember "there is no substitute for the Holy Ghost."

"No technology, no other recourse or source can replace the Spirit," he said.

"Turn to the Lord, as President [Oaks] said. Jesus Christ is always the answer."

"Jesus Christ Is the Way"

Johnson asked what phrase or scripture the First Presidency would want people to have in mind as they begin their ministry.

"Jesus Christ is the way," President Oaks said. He then read a verse from the Book of Mormon that teaches, "there shall be no other name given nor any other way nor means whereby salvation can come unto the children of men, only in and through the name of Christ, the Lord Omnipotent."

President Eyring added an invitation of his own to do more than just "come and see," as a verse in the Bible says.

"Come and be and find the peace that you're finding such difficulty discovering in the world around you," he said.

President Christofferson pointed to the reality of Christ's Resurrection as the ultimate beacon of hope.

"For me, the fact of his Resurrection is the proof of his power to fulfill all of His promises," President Christofferson said. "It's the proof of who He is."

President Oaks concluded with his testimony, "I'm glad for this opportunity to testify that I know the Gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness is the restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Here are found the answers to life's greatest questions. What is my relationship to God? Why am I here on earth? What is the purpose of this sometimes troublesome mortal life. Where are we headed? How do we get there? What is my relationship to Jesus Christ?

And how can that relationship be improved and I can live better and more securely with those I love and look forward to a life with them in the next life which is assured as a resurrected, embodied spirit child of God because of the mission of His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, in whose name I testify of these things, in the name of Jesus Christ."

