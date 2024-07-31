New First Responder education course available from Resolute Promise

BROWNS VALLEY, Calif, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern California company, Resolute Promise LLC, has produced and released the first ever basic training course for disaster preparedness and human remains and evidence recovery. The course is accredited by The American Board of Medicolegal Investigators #24-053. https://abmdi.org/.

Disaster Recovery 101: The Basics is an entirely online course: https://www.resolutepromise.com/training.

This course should be seen in the same category as basic first aid and other such basic emergency training, an important fundamental in disaster preparedness.

Massive wildfires of recent years have shown the glaring need to have more people trained to recover the remains of the deceased from these horrible events. Magnifying the emotional toll of these events are the weeks of waiting by families for the recoveries to be completed and the bodies of their loved ones returned for their final resting.

It was in the wake of the massive Lahaina fire that anthropologist William Belcher PhD, co-author Jennifer Powers, and course designer Jill Scheidel, built a course that teaches volunteers about the tools and skills needed to assist in the important work of recovering and identifying the deceased. Adding more individuals with basic skills to assist forensic specialists will make for a more accurate, thorough, and speedier recovery process allowing people and communities to begin the healing process.

Revenues from this course go directly to support Resolute Promise's mission of service; bringing home those who gave their last full measure of devotion.

