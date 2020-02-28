New Fitness & Wellness Center In Langhorne Celebrates Grand Opening With Local Animal Rescues And Special Guest Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez

The event will feature free classes, complimentary fitness consultations, and the opportunity to experience Remede Wellness' full line of CBD recovery products. Those up for a challenge can show off their skills by entering the Plank Contest, which features a grand prize of $500 cash and a one year prepaid membership to the gym.

"Teaming up with Remede Wellness to offer a new approach to fitness and recovery has been a rewarding next step for myself and the Fit365 team," said Fit365 Founder Chris Newbert. "My goal is to educate clients on the natural benefits of CBD in fitness and recovery, while also being a resource for them as a coach and mentor."

The Remede Wellness product line isn't limited to helping humans, however. They also have a CBD line for dogs that aims to reduce anxiety and enhance cognitive functions. The weekend events are in partnership with Philadoptables, a local nonprofit that helps homeless animals in the Philadelphia area find their forever homes. Tiny Paws Rescue will be on-site Saturday between 1-4 p.m. giving guests the chance to learn more about local rescue efforts, make a charitable donation, and meet with adoptable dogs in need of homes.

Another champion for natural training and recovery, Eddie Alvarez, will be on-site Sunday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The former UFC and Bellator World Champion & ONE Championship Fighter will be meeting fans, signing autographs, and talking about his training and recovery as Remede Wellness officially opens their doors to the Bucks County Community. Alvarez, a regular at the gym, is an avid supporter of the latest techniques in natural training and recovery.

ABOUT REMEDE WELLNESS

With two decades of experience in fitness coaching and training, founder Chris Newbert is an expert at helping clients set and achieve their goals, both inside and outside the walls of his gym. After developing a strong following for his brand, Fit365, Chris has teamed up with Remede Wellness to offer a new approach to fitness and recovery that capitalizes on the natural benefits of, full-spectrum CBD.

ABOUT PHILADOPTABLES

Philadoptables is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making Philadelphia a No-Kill city by providing much-need support to local animal rescues. Their goal is to find humane opportunities to save the lives of healthy and treatable animals who have lost their homes or who are at risk of doing so.

ABOUT TINY PAWS RESCUE

Tiny Paws Rescue is a volunteer foster-based, small-breed dog rescue. They pride themselves on rescuing and placing small dogs into loving, permanent homes throughout all of Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties, as well as Central and Southern New Jersey.

For more information on the event visit

https://www.facebook.com/events/494134001278481/

SOURCE Remede Wellness