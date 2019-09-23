New Fitness Center Completed at Columbia College Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fitness Connection, in collaboration with Columbia College Chicago, is proud to add Columbia College's new student center and student fitness center to their portfolio of completed commercial quality fitness facility projects. The five-story, 114,000 square-foot space is the campus hub for gathering, collaborating, learning and celebrating. The Student Center is a stage, a canvas, a hub for innovation and creativity — a place to Shape What's Next. The fitness center, open to all students, faculty and staff, offers an array of fitness equipment and regularly scheduled fitness and wellness group classes (including yoga, spin and HIIT classes).

New Student Fitness Center

ABOUT TFC

The Fitness Connection (TFC) is an industry leader in commercial fitness equipment distribution, representing a variety of premium commercial fitness brands. TFC has over 15 years of experience in designing, developing and constructing fitness centers with locations spanning across the U.S. TFC's innovative products and programs deliver best-in-class engagement while offering state-of-the-art amenities for their clients. Supported markets include commercial health clubs, corporate centers, schools and universities, parks and recreation, multi-family and local municipalities. To learn more about TFC, visit www.thefitnessconnection.com.

ABOUT COLUMBIA COLLEGE

Located in the heart of downtown Chicago's Cultural Mile, Columbia College Chicago is a private, nonprofit college offering a distinctive curriculum that blends creative and media arts, liberal arts, and business for nearly 7,000 students in more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Dedicated to academic excellence and long-term career success, Columbia College Chicago creates a dynamic, challenging, and collaborative space for students who see the world through a creative lens.

ABOUT THE SOUTH LOOP

TFC is proud to be a part of an ongoing, booming revitalization of the historic South Loop neighborhood in which Columbia College is located. Among three current large-scale residential building projects, the area is growing a reputation for safety, community and commerce.

"Here's the great thing about South Loop — it's always been an iconic neighborhood. The North Side of Michigan Avenue gets deemed the Magnificent Mile because of all the high-end retail that's there, but when you look south of Randolph, I think it's more the Cultural Mile — you're close to theaters, parks, museums, and you have all the world-class restaurants, retail and shopping that the city has to offer." -Tommy Choi, President, Chicago Association of Realtors

