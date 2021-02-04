New Fitness Concept Keeps Workout Resolutions Alive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board30 Albuquerque, a HIIT workout offering a full-body, low impact and high intensity workout using resistance bands is open with group classes.

Board30 is the only 30-minute, full-body workout that is solely focused on resistance band training to engage, build and strengthen every muscle in the body. The unique, first-of-its-kind fitness concept offers classes that fit any schedule and are centered on a patented Bodyboard. Members can expect a fun, welcoming and music-fueled environment with a workout that is a unique blend of cardio, strength training, calisthenics and stretching.

The streamlined studio design uses a Bodyboard with resistance bands attached in all corners, Wall Bands and a Sky Band system coming down from the ceiling. The resistance bands and movement techniques can be modified for any ability or fitness level, including muscle recovery. Most classes are 30 minutes and end with a 5 – 6 minute cool down.

Board30 Albuquerque owners Deanna and Thomas Goodwin relocated to Albuquerque from Denver, where Deanna was introduced to Board30. "I absolutely fell in love with the fast-paced, quick and effective classes. The modifications make it so that anyone, at any ability, can find success." With headquarters in Santa Fe, Founder & CEO Floery Mahoney is elated to have another studio in the state. "We are thrilled to open up our licensing opportunity to passionate, like-minded entrepreneurs to share our unique concept with their communities across the globe."

The Board30 system is different from other fitness classes or gyms as clients stay in one spot on their own Bodyboard the entire class, and each Bodyboard is ideally positioned away from the other to meet social distancing requirements.

Those wanting to try Board30 Albuquerque can book a free introductory class and a Founding Membership is available to the first fifty members for $99/month. Both offers are at board30abq.com.

ABOUT BOARD30 ALBUQUERQUE

Board30 Albuquerque offers a 30-minute, full-body, low impact HIIT style workout. Our boutique studio allows for individual attention in a class setting and can be modified for any ability or fitness level. Located at 4801 Alameda Blvd. NE, Suite B, Albuquerque, NM, 87113. For more information visit board30abq.com. View a sample workout or rebroadcast here.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Board30 Albuquerque

Deanna Goodwin

505-375-4404

[email protected]

SOURCE Board30 Albuquerque

Related Links

https://board30abq.com

