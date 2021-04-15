New Flag Introduces New All In One Approach To Personal Care

The Foamie collection includes a range of hair care, body and facial products - all in bar form. The hair care line provides a range of Shampoo and Conditioner bars with inclusive offerings for all hair types, from the Foamie original - Shake Your Coconuts for all hair types, You're Adorabowl for fine hair, Hibiskiss for damaged hair and more, everyone is able to make the switch to plastic free. The Foamie Body Bar includes a Mint to Be Fresh offering for all skin types and a specialized Oat to Be Smooth formulation for dry skin. The brand also offers an Aloe You Vera Much Face Bar, a cleansing solution for those with normal to dry skin, and the Too Coal to Be True bar that is gentle enough for those with combination to oily skin. Foamie's hair and body bar offerings include a first of its kind integrated string detailing the product type for ease of reference once out of the box, and specialized shapes to target each of their own specialized areas.

"New Flag is proud to pioneer a line of highly effective, sustainable and affordable products for a wide range of eco-conscious consumers," said CEO, North America, Anthony Melzi. "We worked hard to create products that are not only good for the earth, but formulations that are good for our consumers. Our innovative cold-pressed syndet formulations offer safer, more effective cleansing methods than that of soap-based products. We're thrilled to launch our current sku's and are continuing to grow our offerings, with new innovation coming soon."

Foamie products contain a unique formulation - made from a proprietary soap-free Syndet that is pH-balanced to your hair and skin. This unique combination of synthetically optimized ingredients and detergents offer effective, yet mild cleansing solutions. All products contain a skin optimized pH value for significantly less skin irritation and are dermatologists tested. Moisturizing properties in the proprietary syndet allows for a hydrating effect as well as soft skin and a scalp sensation.

Foamie's core value is to think outside the bottle - essentially, this is driven by our planet drowning in plastic pollution. Today, we produce around 300 million tons of plastic waste every year - nearly equivalent to the weight of the entire human population. If current trends continue, our oceans could contain more plastic than fish by 2050. By using Foamie, consumers can contribute to the greater good and save the amount of plastic in landfills. To learn more, follow Foamie on Instagram @foamie_official and Facebook @foamieofficalusa .

Foamie is now available at UrbanOutfitters.com , Amazon.com and Foamie.us . Coming to Target.com July 2021.

About Foamie®

We are Foamie. Born from the idea to save our earth from plastic pollution without compromising product performance. Products that have a purpose. We are plastic free, cruelty free and vegan. Foamie re-invents the way you think about your beauty routine, with planet-friendly solutions that function as you would expect, smell incredible, and leave a lasting effect on your skin and hair. Think outside the bottle with Foamie's full range of solid shampoo, conditioner, body and facial bars - products you can feel good about using. No plastic, soap, sulfates, silicones or lilal, and absolutely no animal testing, ever. So simply Wet it. Foam it. Rinse it. for a more enjoyable bath experience!

SOURCE Foamie

