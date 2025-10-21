New Flexible Office Space & Coworking Destination Opens at The Atrium in Continental Park, Bringing Flexible Work to the Heart of El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Workspaces, a leader in flexible workspace solutions, today announced the grand opening of its newest location at The Atrium at Continental Park, 2321 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 5200, El Segundo, CA 90245. The contemporary executive suites and coworking hub deliver private offices, team suites, meeting rooms, and shared workspaces designed for startups, established enterprises, and remote professionals seeking a premium address on the Rosecrans Corridor.

"We're thrilled to expand in the South Bay and bring a modern, hospitality-forward workspace to Continental Park," said Amy Fuller, President with Premier Workspaces. "This location offers a polished, plug-and-play environment with the flexibility businesses need to scale—plus a neighborhood amenity set that's hard to beat."

The Atrium at Continental Park is recognized for its vibrant, indoor-outdoor design, abundant natural light, and proximity to top dining, retail, and fitness options. The new workspace leverages this setting with thoughtfully curated interiors, concierge-style service, and enterprise-grade technology.

Flexible Workplace Options

Private Offices & Team Suites: Fully furnished spaces for individuals and teams, available month-to-month or longer term.

Meeting Spaces: Bookable conference rooms with flat-screen TVs, whiteboards, and on-site support. As well as On Demand Day offices by the hour or day.

On Demand Offices: Book day offices by the hour, day or week.

Virtual Office Plans: Professional business address, mail handling, and on-demand access to meeting rooms.

Amenities Designed for Productivity

24/7 Access with secure entry

with secure entry Enterprise Wi ‑ Fi and wired connectivity

and wired connectivity On-site Hospitality Team and reception services

and reception services Premium Coffee & Tea bar and lounge areas

bar and lounge areas Print/Scan/Copy services

services On-site Parking and easy access to I‑405 and I‑105

and easy access to I‑405 and I‑105 Walkable Dining & Retail at Continental Park and along Rosecrans Avenue

"Today's companies need real estate that moves at the speed of their business," added Michael Pollack, Senior Vice President of Real Estate at Premier Workspaces. "This location provides the flexibility and polish that helps teams attract talent and impress clients."

Strategic South Bay Location

Situated minutes from LAX, Manhattan Beach, and the 405, the Rosecrans Corridor is home to leading firms in technology, aerospace, media, and professional services. The Atrium location offers an elevated first impression with a dramatic lobby experience, curated art, and professional on-site staff.

Availability & Tours

Private turn-key offices, team suites, and memberships are available now. To schedule a tour or request pricing, visit Premier Workspace in The Atrium at Continental Park, or call (310) 706-4100.

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) is a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 150 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.7 million square feet.

