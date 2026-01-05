New Flights into Tri-Cities and McGhee Tyson Airports Open the Tennessee River Valley as an America 250 Gateway

NORRIS, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation looks ahead to America's 250th anniversary in 2026, new and expanded air service into Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) and McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) is making it easier than ever for travelers to explore the places, people, and stories that shaped America in the Tennessee River Valley.

"These new flights do more than connect cities—they connect people to the living history of the Tennessee River Valley," said Julie Graham, Executive Director TRV Stewardship Council.. "As America 250 approaches, improved access allows visitors to experience where the nation's past, present, and future meet—along our rivers, in our communities, and across landscapes that witnessed centuries of change."

The Tennessee River Valley played a critical role in America's story—from Indigenous cultures and early frontier settlements to river commerce, industrial innovation, and pivotal moments in civil rights and conservation. With expanded air access serving Northeast Tennessee, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky, travelers can now more easily explore multiple America 250 sites and stories in a single trip.

"America 250 invites reflection, and this region offers that opportunity in a deeply personal way," stated Graham. "Visitors aren't just observing history here—they're standing in it, whether they're following historic trails, exploring river towns, or engaging with communities whose traditions continue today."

Tri-Cities Airport and McGhee Tyson Airport serve as strategic gateways to the Valley's diverse destinations, placing travelers within easy driving distance of national parks, historic byways, cultural landmarks, museums, music venues, and outdoor recreation tied to the Tennessee River system.

As travelers increasingly seek meaningful, place-based experiences, the expanded flight options reinforce the Tennessee River Valley's role as a compelling America 250 destination—one that invites exploration beyond a single stop and encourages longer, story-driven journeys.

"The Tennessee River Valley is not one place—it's a connected story," continued Graham. "These new air routes help visitors discover how our shared American story flows across state lines, communities, and generations."

For America 250 travel ideas, heritage itineraries, and regional experiences across the Tennessee River Valley, visit ExploreTRV.com.

New daily non-stop roundtrips beginning in spring and summer 2026 includes:

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

• American Airlines nonstop daily service to Chicago

• United Airlines nonstop service from Chicago

• nonstop daily service to • nonstop service from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

• Southwest Airlines daily nonstop service from Baltimore, Dallas, Nashville, and Orlando

• Allegiant Air daily nonstop service from Philadelphia.

