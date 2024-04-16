New FLO Home Charger: Redefining Reliability

"In EV driver surveys, we found that EV drivers overwhelmingly want a home charger that is durable and backed by a warranty that protects their investment," said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. "With a multitude of home charging options, drivers want to know they have a trusted partner, like the FLO Home charger."

The new FLO Home chargers are built for real-life:

A highly robust, impact-resistant enclosure that withstands hot and cold temperatures and corrosive climates.

An easy-to-manipulate 25 ft ( 7.62 m ) cable that stays flexible and is built to withstand daily use.

) cable that stays flexible and is built to withstand daily use. Available with a choice of a J3400 connector (also known as NACS or the Tesla connector) and the J1772 connector.

Engineered to accommodate unique needs of various homes and garages with multiple wiring, cable management and pedestal options.

Embedded heat sensors in both the vehicle-side connector and the dwelling-side plug help detect overheating issues, protecting the charger, vehicle and dwelling.

An industry-leading limited warranty covering 5 years of residential use/1 year of commercial use.

Smart charging via Wi-Fi allows owners to manage access with just a tap on the FLO app.

"Buying a house and a car are often the most significant purchases for a family," said Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer. "We engineered the new generation of FLO Home chargers to help protect these investments and future-proof EV charging whether its today's crossover or tomorrow's heavy-duty electric pickup truck."

FLO offers three smart charging flexible options to meet the needs of all EV drivers.

FLO Home X3 – This essential charger includes an industrial-grade thermoplastic enclosure and features a 50A/12kW output.

FLO Home X6 – Featuring a heavy-duty aluminum enclosure, this 50A/12kW premium charger provides additional flexibility with a detachable cable holster.

FLO Home X8 – The X8 offers the ultimate power output and ruggedness to meet the charging needs of high-performance cars and trucks. It features 80A/19.2 kW output, the most allowed by a level 2 charger in North America, along with a detachable holster.

Additionally, FLO Home chargers are supported by FLO's app and the extended FLO network. FLO's highly rated app allows a driver to schedule charging sessions and remotely lock or unlock their chargers. When not charging at home, FLO members have access to a network of more than 86,000 public chargers across North America.

The new FLO Home EV chargers go on sale this summer in the FLO store or via FLO's distribution partners.

FLO® and FLO Home™️ are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America with facilities in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

