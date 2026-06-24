New Floating Pipe Inspection Robot Lets Crews Check Flooded Sewer Lines Without Pumping Them Dry First

If you've had to inspect a flooded or silted sewer line, you know the drill. Wheeled and tracked crawlers need pipe wall grip. Once a line is underwater or full of muck, that grip is gone. Crews bring in pumps to dewater the line first or wait for conditions to improve. Both options cost time and money. Sometimes the inspection doesn't happen at all.

The TRACER X20 solves that problem. Instead of wheels or tracks, it uses a spiral-propulsion pipe-crawler design. This screw-drive system pulls the robot through flooded, muddy, or silted pipes without needing to grip anything. It fits siphon pipeline inspection, sewer interceptors, stormwater lines, culverts, and industrial drainage—jobs where standard crawlers can't reach the problem.

Built to Go the Distance, Even in Big Pipes

The TRACER X20 handles pipelines ranging from 24 to 157 inches in diameter (DN600–DN4000) and can travel up to 6,700 feet (2,050 meters) in a single run. This range is plenty for long interceptors and big municipal trunk lines. With an IP68 rating, it's a true submersible pipe robot that runs fully underwater for as long as the job takes.

Here's what it comes with:

HD PTZ video with 10x optical zoom and 360° rotation to view the entire pipe

Strong LED lighting is made for murky, low-visibility water.

Rear-view camera to inspect both directions without turning

Optional sonar and 2D LiDAR for extremely cloudy water

Made for the People Who Actually Do This Work

The TRACER X20 is for municipal sewer departments, utility contractors, and infrastructure inspection crews who regularly deal with flooded or surcharged lines. Skip dewatering and bypass pumping. Just send in the robot.

"Flooded and surcharged pipelines are one of the most common reasons an inspection gets put off," said Josh, a FIBERSCOPE Sales Specialist. "We brought in the TRACER X20, so crews have a way to inspect under the water instead of waiting around for it to go away."

About FIBERSCOPE

FIBERSCOPE authorized supplier of pipe crawlers, borescopes, and inspection cameras to plumbing, municipal, construction, and industrial crews across the USA and Canada—tools designed for challenging jobs.

How to Get One

TRACER X20 is available now through FIBERSCOPE. Full specs and details are on the product page.

SOURCE FIBERSCOPE