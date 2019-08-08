New Flood Vent Can Reduce Flood Insurance Cost by Up to 85%

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to prepare for more downpours warns NOAA (Climate.gov). Heavy rain has increased across most of the United States, and is only likely to continue to do so. In fact, climate change is projected to increase the size of the flood plain by as much as 45 percent in the next 100 years. A new flood vent introduced by Crawl Space Door Systems, Inc. can help concerned home and business owners protect their property and save money too.

Most standard homeowner insurance policies do not cover floods and people have to turn to the National Flood Insurance program or private insurance for flood coverage. These policies are expensive. The new ICC Breakaway Flood Vent can save people up to 85 percent on these policies.

"Getting your home FEMA-compliant does not have to be expensive or complicated," William G. Sykes, owner, Crawl Space Door Systems, says.

This flood vent available from Crawl Space Door Systems is designed to meet FEMA, NFIP and ICC requirements for engineered flood vents in all 50 states. And, unlike its competitors, its 16" x 8" breakaway flood vent covers 305 square feet, making it the highest-rated flood vent of its size available on the market. And it costs just $99. Competitor products cost more ($259.99) and cover less space (200 square feet).

So, let's do the math. If a crawl space is 2,000 square feet, seven vents from Crawl Space Door Systems would do the job and total about $700. On the flip side, a competitor would need to provide 10 vents, totaling approximately $2,600. That's a big difference. When homeowners choose an ICC-approved flood vent from Crawl Space Door Systems, they're saving about $1,900 and they're getting an insurance reduction to boot.

An ICC-approved flood vent easily installs into most homes' foundation openings. There's some basic hardware and construction adhesive included. Once the frame is installed, the flood vent snaps into a solid or vented breakaway insert and works to reduce any potential structural damage. They are designed to allow the water pressure to equalize inside and outside of the crawl space.

