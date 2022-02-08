New Florida Motorcycle Rally Roars in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tallahassee, the only city in Florida with rolling hills and famous canopy roads, welcomes its first annual motorcycle rally on May 13-15, 2022. Tallahassee Bike Fest is perfect for bikers seeking an extra thrilling and unique biking experience you can't find anywhere else in the sunshine state. This up-and-coming motorcycle rally will be featured in the downtown Tallahassee area dubbed Railroad Square Art District.

A Florida biker rides on one of Tallahassee's famous canopy road. Tallahassee Bike Fest Founder Giavona "G" Williams poses at a canopy road cross-section in Tallahassee, Florida.

Tallahassee Bike Fest's mission is to offer an exciting environment to new riders, experienced riders, and their families, and of course, all bikes are welcome! "We don't care if you ride three-wheels or two wheels, or sport, metric, or baggers," says Tallahassee Bike Fest's Founder, Giavona "G" Williams. "We just want every rider to come and enjoy what our great city has to offer. There is A LOT to explore to keep your schedule full!"

Upon entry into "Tally," its popular nickname, you'll feel as though you're no longer in Florida but rather somewhere up north. Traditionally, Florida is characterized by sandy shores, palm tree-lined streets, and warm winters. However, in Tallahassee, you can enjoy alternative scenery. It's the perfect place to explore the many natural parks, trails, reserves, and springs scattered across the area. And yes, the beaches are just a short ride away if you are looking for that as well.

The historic Railroad Square Art District will host Tallahassee Bike Fest's main area. It is a WWII-era industrial warehouse park turned urban core art district and includes a 10-acre haven with more than 70 shops, galleries, and small businesses. On May 13-15, 2022, Railroad Square will be home to the festival's vendors, motorcycle games, entertainment, and more. Other features of Bike Fest include mapped rides in partnership with REVER, women-focused events, and a kid's corner featuring hands-on activities for future riders.

G Williams acknowledges that Tallahassee needs a festival like this, and she is thrilled that it has generated a lot of excitement already. Tallahassee continues to grow as a city and is home to many attractions, breweries, bars, shopping, and an eclectic food scene. In addition, many folks in the regional motorcycle community agree that this festival needs to happen because Tallahassee is a hidden gem for attractive riding. Based on the festival's outreach thus far and local data, G predicts to welcome about 2,500-3,500 riders for their first year.

"We take pride in putting on a motorcycle rally with a purpose that benefits local charities in the Tallahassee area," says founder G Williams. "We can't wait to share our roads and our city with our fellow riders this May."

For more information regarding Tallahassee Bike Fest, please visit their website: tallybikefest.com.

