New FloroStone™ Cove Enhances the Impressive Sanitary Benefits and Visual Appeal of the FloroStone™ Decorative Epoxy Flooring Line by Florock®
Jul 29, 2020, 10:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florock® Polymer Flooring, manufacturer of cutting-edge commercial, institutional and industrial coating systems for concrete floors, has launched the latest addition to its hygienic FloroStone™ decorative epoxy flooring line, the FloroStone™ Cove System. The new integral cove base option further increases the impressive sanitary benefits of this revolutionary product family. By creating a seamless transition from floor-to-wall and eliminating hard-to-reach ninety-degree angles along the edges of the floor, FloroStone™ Cove helps limit places for germs to hide – making the surface even easier to thoroughly clean and disinfect. Introduced earlier this year, the FloroStone™ product family offers a distinctly modern, upscale look that can be installed quickly and economically. The system's unique slurry formula cuts turnaround time by almost half when compared to traditional double broadcast floors, and allows for nearly undetectable repair of minor damage, if needed. FloroStone™ Slurry and Cove can be finished in high gloss or satin, with a variety of slip-resistant textures. A budget-friendly solution for institutional and commercial facilities, FloroStone™ provides enhanced sanitation, impressive durability and stunning style, plus rapid turnaround for today's compressed construction schedules.
In business for more than sixty-five years, Florock's experienced R&D team designed FloroStone™ and FloroStone™ Cove in response to industry needs. The products' quick, economical installation enables contractors to deliver exceptional floors with less facility downtime. Florock installers can gain a competitive edge by enabling facilities to resume normal operations faster.
"FloroStone™ Cove is an exciting addition that takes the product line into healthcare, clean rooms, life science facilities and other critical operations with high sanitation demands," said Don Andrews, Vice-President of Florock®. "The response from our contractors has been outstanding. We're continuing to expand upon this revolutionary technology and look forward to developing further additions to the FloroStone™ product line to meet our customers' needs."
Like the recently launched FloroStone™ Flooring System, new FloroStone™ Cove was created using a new kind of epoxy flooring technology, offering rich, saturated colors, time-saving installation and easy repair. Add the enhanced visual appeal and hygienic benefits of integral floor-to-wall coving and it's clear, the Florock® FloroStone™ product line truly is a revolution in decorative epoxy flooring.
Experienced Florock® professionals are available throughout the Americas, the United Kingdom, and other locations around the globe. Call 1-800-FLOROCK (356-7625) or +1-773-376-7132 to find one near you.
