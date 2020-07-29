New FloroStone™ Cove Enhances the Impressive Sanitary Benefits and Visual Appeal of the FloroStone™ Decorative Epoxy Flooring Line by Florock®

In business for more than sixty-five years, Florock's experienced R&D team designed FloroStone™ and FloroStone™ Cove in response to industry needs. The products' quick, economical installation enables contractors to deliver exceptional floors with less facility downtime. Florock installers can gain a competitive edge by enabling facilities to resume normal operations faster.

"FloroStone™ Cove is an exciting addition that takes the product line into healthcare, clean rooms, life science facilities and other critical operations with high sanitation demands," said Don Andrews, Vice-President of Florock®. "The response from our contractors has been outstanding. We're continuing to expand upon this revolutionary technology and look forward to developing further additions to the FloroStone™ product line to meet our customers' needs."

Like the recently launched FloroStone™ Flooring System, new FloroStone™ Cove was created using a new kind of epoxy flooring technology, offering rich, saturated colors, time-saving installation and easy repair. Add the enhanced visual appeal and hygienic benefits of integral floor-to-wall coving and it's clear, the Florock® FloroStone™ product line truly is a revolution in decorative epoxy flooring.

Experienced Florock® professionals are available throughout the Americas, the United Kingdom, and other locations around the globe. Call 1-800-FLOROCK (356-7625) or +1-773-376-7132 to find one near you.

SOURCE Florock Polymer Flooring