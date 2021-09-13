New Flow Computer Improves Flow Measurement and Process Control of Hydrocarbons

The AutoFLEX flow computer provides a single hardware platform with scalable capabilities that can be utilized from basic measurement sites to complex multiple-run delivery stations. Coupled with Thermo Scientific's AutoCONFIG software, the AutoFLEX EFM benefits include application flexibility, ease of deployment and preconfigured tools that help hydrocarbon transporters maximize flow throughput and minimize unplanned disruptions.

"Managing oil and gas pipeline operations is a daunting task. The slightest mismanagement of flow or missed maintenance issue can cause significant financial loss for the transporter," said Siqi Tan, vice president of the environmental and process monitoring business at Thermo Fisher. "The AutoFLEX EFM provides pipeline operators with quick and easy access to real-time site information, clarity and visibility, helping them to maximize flow output and eliminate unseen variables."

AutoFLEX EFM with AutoCONFIG is designed with ease-of-use in mind. With an easy-to-navigate interface and improved processing capabilities, our new offering requires minimal upfront programming as a result of the preconfigured tools, simplifying customer field deployment.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific AutoFLEX EFM, please visit thermofisher.com/AutoFLEX.

