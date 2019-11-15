New Fluid Power Reference Handbook on the Market

The International Fluid Power Society (IFPS) Publishes a New Fluid Power Reference Handbook© - The Ultimate Resource for Hydraulic, Pneumatic, and Motion Control Professionals

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The IFPS, the only organization to provide comprehensive technical certifications for professionals in the fluid power and motion control industry, recently published a new Fluid Power Reference Handbook©. This handbook contains both U.S. customary and metric units, full-color graphics, charts, drawings and symbology that complies with ISO, ANSI and SAE standards.