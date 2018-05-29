New Focus on Plant-Based Dieting Leads HealthLabs.com to Develop Vegan Test Panels

The Vegan Nutritional Maintenance Panel is designed for those who are already vegan and want to ensure that they have a well-balanced diet. This panel contains 11 tests for possible nutrient deficiencies that vegans may encounter if their plant-based diet is off-balance.

This test was designed with vegans in mind and will look for things that the bloodstream may be more vulnerable to, due to a plant-based diet, such as a B-12 deficiency or high levels of folic acid.

"To put it plainly, we've noticed the care that vegans put into maintaining a nutrient-rich diet, this is just the best way that we could think to facilitate that," said Fiyyaz Pirani, founder, and CEO of HealthLabs.com.

The "Should You be Vegan" testing panels are designed for those considering veganism, who want to see if they're experiencing unwanted side effects from a meat and dairy diet. This test will look for allergies that may be brought on by animal-derived food.

Many experience pain, sluggishness, and discomfort after consuming meat or dairy. The "Should You Be Vegan" test is meant to help non-vegans see the benefit in making changes to their lifestyle and habits, which could ultimately improve their mental and physical health.

"This is an untapped market; no one has created a test panel intended to help people determine if veganism is the right choice for them. There's been a lot of buzz around a regulated diet that is absent of animal-derived products, and a lot of people have questions. It is our hope that this blood test can help answer some of those questions," said Pirani.

The comprehensive "Should You Be Vegan" test panel will test for 38 different food allergies, looking for lactose intolerance, egg allergies, meat allergies, and more. The Standard and Basic "Should You Be Vegan" test panels will be less extensive versions of the test and will look for the more common animal-derived food allergies.

Many have recently become drawn to a plant-based diet, due to its numerous health benefits, such as lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. Veganism is also one of the best ways to fight factory farming, animal cruelty, and reduce an environmental impact.

HealthLabs.com is excited to expand its resources and empower the vegan community.

All tests are available online at www.HealthLabs.com or by phone at 1-800-579-3914 and our health specialists are available to answer your questions 24 hours a day.

Testing is easy and results are received within a couple of days.

