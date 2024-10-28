New food category for fighting cravings makes the jump from family business to the Walmart soup aisle

Millie's Sipping Broth™ selected by Walmart for distribution at nearly 2,000 stores

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a "golden ticket" from Walmart, a new and innovative food category dreamed up by a former teacher looking to combat mid-afternoon cravings has hit the shelves at Walmart. Millie's Sipping Broth™ is the world's first broth in a tea bag, sipped out of a mug, and prepared in seconds.

"This is a dream come true that came to life at our kitchen table," said Keep Life Tasty owner and co-founder Lori Peha Kezner. "Reaching customers at Walmart will help us achieve our mission of supporting people's wellness goals with a comforting, low-calorie, fast, and delicious snack."

Millie's Sipping Broth™ was selected in Walmart's tenth annual Open Call event, where 7,000 products were reviewed for distribution. Just 130 were given "golden tickets," a term that represents deals with the retailer on the spot.

The journey to the shelves of the world's largest retailer began in 2014 when Kezner, an elementary school teacher and lifetime WW (formerly Weight Watchers) member, wanted a low-calorie, quick snack between classes. She found no savory hot beverages at grocery stores — only coffee, tea, and sugary drinks like cider and cocoa.

Lori's idea was a comforting snack that tasted like her mother's home-made, matzah-ball soup. It also needed to be easy and fast to prepare, as teachers only get short breaks. She and her husband, Llance, put together a few prototypes in the couple's kitchen using dehydrated vegetables and seasoning inside tea bags. The Kezners knew they were on to something when the broth-filled teabags were snapped up by fellow teachers at Lori's school.

After a product development cycle funded through Kickstarter, the Kezners honed a refined product that is vegan, lower-sodium, and comes in flavors such as Delight Pho, Tomato Basil, Spicy Tortilla, and Thai Lemongrass. The first sales of Millie's Sipping Broth™, named in honor of Lori's late mother, were made in 2014 at a table at Seattle's Pike Place Market, and later in a few U.S. retailers. In 2017, the product became the first broth to win outstanding hot beverage of the year at the Fancy Food Show.

Another break came in 2020, when WW began selling Millie's Sipping Broth™ on its website. In September 2023, Walmart invited the Kezners to an open call for American-made products and offered a distribution commitment on the spot.

"Securing a golden ticket at Open Call grants entrepreneurs an invaluable chance to reach new customers, grow their businesses and create jobs in their communities," said John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart US, in Food Business News.

"This moment is a mix of emotion and incredibly intense work, due to the transformation required to scale up our business," said co-founder Llance Kezner. "We have reshaped our operations alongside partners to produce more product in a week than we previously made in a year."

He adds that their product fits consumers' current wave of interest in healthier comfort foods. As Food Navigator reports, the rise in demand for comfort foods began during the chaos of the pandemic, which brought a new emphasis on mental health. As the pandemic eased, interest grew in foods that allow people to "reconnect with one another, away from devices and busyness of everyday lives."

Millie's Sipping Broth™ is formulated for drinking out of a cup and are made with real vegetables and herbs. The packets also function as food seasoning. The Kezners are often found on Instagram using the product to craft recipes as diverse as Fiery Citrus Lemon Drops and Chili-Kissed Watermelon Feta Salad. They post food and drink recipes on their website.

In addition to Walmart, Millie's Sipping Broth™ can be purchased at leading retailers, such as Wegmans, Food City, and Amazon. Learn more at https://milliessippingbroth.com.

About Keep Life Tasty

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Keep Life Tasty is re-imagining food and beverages for simplicity, everyday use, and to help people deal with stress and anxiety. They do it by making high-value products that are convenient, affordable and comforting. Learn more at: https://keeplifetasty.com/

