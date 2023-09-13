New Food, Drink & Entertainment Offerings at RCI's Grange Food Hall in Denver

DENVER and HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) of Houston announced that Grange Food Hall in suburban Denver has been enhanced with an exceptional lineup of food stalls that blend American food traditions with cutting edge culinary innovation.

In addition to the new offerings, patrons can watch their favorite sports on one of Grange's many TV's, including a 220" LED screen, while the video game arcade keeps families entertained.

The 12,500 square foot location at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. in Greenwood Village is a contemporary space for gathering and dining for all ages and tastes. Steps away from the 18,000-person capacity Fiddler's Green Amphitheater, Grange is open Monday-Thursday 11 AM-11 PM, Friday-Saturday 11 AM-12 AM, and Sunday 11 AM-10 PM. Happy Hour is 3-6 PM weekdays.

"Grange Hall harkens back to the old historic community centers where people would gather to enjoy different kinds of food and drink together," said RCI Management's David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "It has a diverse group of food providers with excellent burgers to fusion dishes from all corners of the globe."

  • Bombshells Kitchen, offering some of the most popular items from the Texas sports bar chain, including appetizers, salads, wings, sandwiches, pasta, and big desserts.
  • Brisket Rules Slider Bar for top quality sliders, tacos and shareables.
  • Champagne & Charcuterie provides artisanal charcuterie, desserts and coffee.
  • Dock Local signature, homemade dishes like Maine lobster rolls, fish and chips, regional shrimp, and many other seafood delights will take your taste buds on a coastal journey.
  • Little Dry Creek Brewery, a full-service in-house craft brewery with a wide variety of styles. The brewery is a two time winner of the silver award at the World Beer Cup, most recently this year.
  • TACOMONO, offering modern Latin Asian Fusion dishes that combine two delicious cuisines.
  • Taste of Philly, which has been filling stomachs in Colorado for 30 years with authentic cheesesteaks and hot roast pork sandwiches.
  • Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza, offering craft artisanal pizzas Fresh From The Fire™, hydroponic salads grown locally, and seasonal dessert pizzas for the whole family to share.
  • Uptown & Humboldt, bringing together favorites like burgers, gyros, and specials from around the world.

Grange is part of RCI's growing hospitality presence in Colorado, which includes five adult nightclubs in Denver (Diamond Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Rick's Cabaret, PT's Centerfold, and PT's Showclub), two Bombshells Restaurant & Bars in development (Downtown Denver and Aurora), and two Central City casinos in development (Rick's Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino and Bombshells Sports Casino).

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

