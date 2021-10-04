New FoodSaver® Innovations Bring Convenience to the Kitchen

"The holiday season is known for bringing family and friends together over a delicious meal," said Kris Malkoski, CEO, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands. "From marinating main dishes in minutes to storing leftovers for later, these new vacuum sealing innovations are sure to elevate the prep, flavor and cleanup of any home chef's routine during the holidays and year-round."

FoodSaver VS2100 Vacuum Sealer Offers Custom Storage Options

The VS2100 is equipped with everything an individual needs to get started with vacuum sealing – including built-in roll storage to ensure correct placement for both 11-inch and 8-inch bags, plus a cutter bar for easily creating custom-sized bags. Featuring Moist and Dry modes, the VS2100 creates an airtight seal for different food types, keeping food fresh up to five times longer* and helping prevent freezer burn. It comes with an accessory hose and handheld adapter that makes it compatible with FoodSaver Zipper Bags, Preserve & Marinate Containers and accessories. Its easy-to-use design makes a great introduction for new users to vacuum sealing – and makes a great holiday gift for anyone looking to upgrade their home cooking and food storage.

This sealer is also compatible with the new FoodSaver® Microwave Meal Prep bags, which launched earlier this year as a convenient meal prep solution. Simply fill bags with a favorite prepped meal, vacuum seal with the VS2100, store in the freezer and microwave when needed - suggested cooking times are listed right on the bag.

The VS2100 Vacuum Sealer, starting at $134.99 MSRP, and Microwaveable Meal Prep Bags, starting at $11.99 MSRP, can be purchased nationwide via FoodSaver.com, Amazon, Target, Walmart and more.

Multi-Use Handheld Sealer Marinates and Saves Space

Designed with smaller kitchens and efficiency in mind, this space-friendly sealer's compact size offers the same power as a full-sized FoodSaver device while saving counter space. In addition to traditional vacuum sealing capabilities, like easily storing and preserving leftovers, this device also features a new Marinate Mode and is compatible with FoodSaver Zipper Bags, Preserve & Marinate Containers and accessories, allowing home chefs to elevate the flavor of any meal in minutes.

The Multi-Use Handheld Vacuum Sealer can be purchased nationwide at Target and Costco, starting at $49.99 MSRP with additional retailers to be announced in March 2022.

"Both new products are an easy way for at-home chefs to reduce food waste in their own kitchen," added Malkoski. "Given their ability to keep food fresher for longer – whether that be leftovers, seasonal fruits and veggies or items bought in bulk – vacuum sealing allows home chefs to get the most out of their ingredients and meals."

For more information visit www.foodsaver.com, and follow the FoodSaver brand on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok for food storage tips and recipe inspirations.

About FoodSaver®

When it comes to vacuum sealing, food storage, and food preservation, the FoodSaver® brand is committed to bringing a level of quality and expertise that cannot be replicated. The FoodSaver® Vacuum Sealing system works by removing air from food storage bags and food containers prior to storing, freezing, sous vide cooking, or marinating, to ensure that flavor and freshness of food is preserved longer. This helps to reduce food waste, which in turn allows you to save money on food and groceries. Visit www.foodsaver.com for more information.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

*Compared to ordinary storage methods.

CONTACT:

Amanda Ellis

Newell Brands

[email protected]

CONTACT:

Lindsay Waters

Zeno Group

[email protected]

SOURCE FoodSaver