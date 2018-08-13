New for 2019, California's Great America Introduces Free Pre-K Season Pass

"While California's Great America is known for its thrill rides, we also pride ourselves on a being a family destination," said Manny Gonzalez, vice president and general manager at California's Great America. "We believe our new Pre-K Pass will further enhance an inclusive family atmosphere and make it easier than ever for young families to enjoy the park in a way that considers the unique needs of this age group. Now families have the ultimate flexibility to visit with their youngest children and enjoy the kid's rides in the Planet Snoopy area of the park, in addition to family rides, shows, special events and Boomerang Bay waterpark."

Online registration at cagreatamerica.com and in-park activation are required for the Pre-K Pass. Families who register and activate the Pre-K Pass this week can attend special activation events on Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Hometown Square area of the park, where there will be activities, giveaways and refreshments exclusively for Pre-K Passholder families.

Guests may purchase a 2019 Season Pass beginning on Thursday, August 16 at the lowest price of the year. In addition to enjoying unlimited visits to California's Great America and Boomerang Bay water park, free season-long parking, exclusive passholder events and discounts on food and merchandise in 2019, Gold and Platinum Passholders can enjoy unlimited visits for the remainder of 2018 with events like Haunt, The Great Pumpkin Fest, and WinterFest.

To learn more about the Pre-K Pass, and other Season Pass offerings available at California's Great America, please visit www.cagreatamerica.com.

About California's Great America and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company



California's Great America is a 100-acre theme and water park located in Santa Clara, Calif. As Northern California's premier amusement park, featuring thrill rides, live entertainment, and the Boomerang Bay water park, California's Great America is the top destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. California's Great America is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

