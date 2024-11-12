New for Mobile Gamers: AUKEY MagFusion GameFrost Active Cooling Wireless Charger, Available Now

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading charger brand AUKEY today announces the availability of its MagFusion GameFrost Magnetic Active Cooling Wireless Charger in the United States. The Qi2-certified charger features AUKEY's proprietary Omnia-Frez active cooling technology, delivering fast 15W wireless charging for iPhone 12 and later models running on iOS 17.2 and above, while maintaining low temperatures even during intense gaming sessions. In short, the MagFusion GameFrost is a must-have for mobile gamers seeking the ultimate gaming experience.

AUKEY MagFusion GameFrost Magnetic Wireless Charger with Active Cooling

The MagFusion GameFrost, part of AUKEY's MagFusion Pro Qi2 wireless charger series, was showcased at IFA Berlin 2024, garnering considerable attention. The series differentiates itself from traditional wireless chargers through its advanced Omnia-Frez cooling system, featuring a Thermoelectric Cooling (TEC) chip at its core, which provides exceptional cooling capabilities. The system also features a high-velocity fan, silicone thermal pad, and alloy cooling fins to enhance heat dissipation.

Omnia-Frez is particularly beneficial for gaming and other extended smartphone use during charging. This innovative system can reduce charging temperatures by up to 20°C (68°F), preventing not only overheating but also heat-driven performance drops and lag. As a result, gamers can enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted experience with a cool, comfortable feel. For added convenience, the charger's temperature display lets users monitor temperature changes in real time at a glance.

According to data from AUKEY Lab, the MagFusion GameFrost can charge an iPhone 16 Pro to 50% in an impressive 35 minutes. The Omnia-Frez active cooling system not only improves charging efficiency but also supports battery health by maintaining cooler charging temperatures, which help to reduce battery wear over time.

In addition to the Omnia-Frez cooling system, the MagFusion GameFrost innovatively offers a personalized experience that sets it apart from traditional wireless chargers, reflecting AUKEY's user-centric design philosophy. The device features dedicated buttons for wireless charging, cooling, and lighting control. When the battery is sufficiently charged, users can disable wireless charging and use the device solely as a cooling solution. Users can also switch between three cooling modes for optimal thermal management and two LED lighting modes for a personalized atmosphere, enhancing the overall user experience.

Lastly, the MagFusion GameFrost is intuitive and easy to use. Users can simply snap their phone onto the charger's strong magnetic holder to activate wireless charging and cooling with immediate effect. The charging pad's smooth tempered glass surface ensures a perfect scratch-free fit with the iPhone, while the back panel's curves and angles accommodate various hand shapes and grips.

MagFusion GameFrost retails at $42.99 and is available for sale on AUKEY's official website.

About AUKEY

AUKEY is a leading provider of cutting-edge consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories, combining the latest technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise. With a focus on design excellence, reliable performance, and user-friendly experiences, AUKEY continues to expand its product portfolio to complement and elevate the digital lifestyle of its customers.

Visit AUKEY's official website at www.aukey.com to learn more. Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

SOURCE AUKEY