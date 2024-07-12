New for Summer Snacking: CaliBagels Launches OLD BAY® Seasoned Bagel Chips

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Bay to the beach, snack fanatics everywhere will soon be celebrating, as CaliBagels™ (http://www.calibagels.com) — the San Diego-based, bagel company — teams up with the iconic seafood seasoning brand, OLD BAY®, to launch OLD BAY® Bagel Chips. The collaboration pairs together the time-honored, internationally known flavor of OLD BAY seasoning with CaliBagels' craveable bagel chips.

Toasted with a righteous crunch, CaliBagels OLD BAY® Bagel Chips are seasoned with the one-of-a-kind blend of 18 herbs and spices that OLD BAY fans know and love, including black pepper, paprika, celery salt, and red pepper flakes, delivering a big, bold flavor combination that pairs well with dips, spreads, and cheese.

"Offering consumers our unique bagel chip seasoned with OLD BAY made perfect sense," shares Phil Gorman, CaliBagels Founder, Baltimore native and current San Diego resident. "Bringing the fanaticism around the iconic seafood seasoning brand to snackers around the country is incredibly exciting for our team."

CaliBagels was born out of Gorman's love of bagels and their nostalgic comfort. The idea to pair the chips with OLD BAY stemmed from his own experience with enjoying his chips with a friend's blue crab dip. "A lightbulb moment as they say," adds Gorman.

Best known as the seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab, and other seafood dishes for more than 75 years, OLD BAY has a distinctive zesty blend that adds flavor to any occasion.

Whether enjoyed as a crunchy snack on their own, as a dipper for crab and other dips, the OLD BAY® Bagel Chips make the perfect crowd pleaser for the whole family.

CaliBagels OLD BAY® Bagel Chips are available online http://www.calibagels.com, at a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a four-pack, with more flavor innovation coming soon.

About CaliBagels

Born out of a love of bagels and the nostalgic comfort that just about everyone can rally around, CaliBagels is a brand of bagel chips for a tasty and toasted snack, any time of day.

Learn more and shop now at http://www.calibagels.com.

About OLD BAY®

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY® is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit http://www.OLDBAY.COM and http://www.facebook.com/OLDBAY.

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Phil Gorman, 619-602-2374

SOURCE CaliBagels Inc.