New Forecast Shows Virtualization at a Strategic Tipping Point

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Available today: a five-year forecast for virtual core networks and virtual radio access networks (RAN), the first of its kind, as a joint-release from Exact Ventures and Mobile Experts.

The world's leading operators are investing in virtual mobile networks, and driving growth of roughly 40% CAGR for software revenue in 5G virtual mobile networks. The time is now to get ahead of the curve.

"Our cost modeling shows that virtual networks can save substantial costs over the life cycle of a 5G network," commented Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts, Joe Madden. "Greenfield operators have already begun deploying Virtual RAN, and several major operators are deploying it this year. We foresee considerable growth through 2026."

The transition from legacy physical network functions (PNF) to virtual (VNF) and cloud-native (CNF) network infrastructure is well underway, but the dynamics are different for mobile core networks and mobile RAN. This 77-page report includes 62 charts and figures and breaks down how virtualized telecom infrastructure will be more cost effective and more scalable than purpose-built products. In particular, the report provides detailed breakdowns of vDU, vCU, and virtual core networks by region, by generation, by business model, by PNF, VNF, and CNF, and for private and public networks. The detailed forecast clearly shows the specific areas for investment.

"Operators are working through a generational transition to Cloud Native core network architectures that will drive important advances in scalability, flexibility, and will enable new revenue streams for the operators," commented Exact Ventures founder Greg Collins.

About Exact Ventures:

Exact Ventures is an independent market intelligence firm that provides unbiased, enduring benchmarks for measuring market shares and understanding and quantifying market transitions and market opportunities within its coverage areas of technical networking, telecommunications, and wireless markets.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation.

