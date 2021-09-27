New Formica Envision™ HardStop® Panels Offer Customization and Protection for Walls in High-Traffic Areas

"Our customers are looking for ways to personalize their businesses without compromising on protection," said Renee Hytry Derrington, managing principal of design at Formica Corporation. "With the launch of Formica Envision™ HardStop® Panels, we're able to help companies create signature spaces that make an impact and will look amazing for years to come."

Users can build their own unique wall protection panel from a design, photo, logo, illustration or painting. Simply contact a local Formica Corporation sales representative at the start of a project to kick off the design process and find the right fit for the space.

All this customization is possible while still providing all the resilient benefits of HardStop® Decorative Protection Panels. With easy installation, the panels can adhere directly to drywall with little preparation needed, and they keep looking their best through scratch, stain and water resistance. Thanks to their fiberglass core, the panels stand up to even the toughest threats, ensuring high impact resistance and a class A fire rating. The panels are perfect for a variety of vertical applications, including:

Healthcare: corridors, nurses' stations, foyers, waiting rooms, patient rooms, labs and procedure rooms

Education: dorm rooms, classrooms, cafeterias, corridors, gyms, daycare centers and restrooms

Restaurants, supermarkets and retail: transaction counter fronts, drink stations and back-of-house prep areas

Offices: break rooms and reception areas

Airports/mass transit: wainscoting and jetways

Other: elevators, recreation vehicles, ambulances and stairwells

Formica Envision™ HardStop® Decorative Protection Panels are now available for purchase through participating distributors and retailers. Learn more at Formica.com.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

Please Note: Formica Envision™, Hardstop® and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2021 The Diller Corporation.

Contact:

Emma Mazour Owen Serey Carmichael Lynch Relate Formica Corporation 612-375-8532 513-786-3121 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Formica Corporation

