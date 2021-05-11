New Found Gold Appoints Douglas Hurst, Founding Member of Newmarket Gold, to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Douglas Hurst as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Hurst was part of the founding group of Newmarket Gold, which, following discovery of the high-grade Swan Zone at the company's Fosterville mine, was sold to Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016 for approximately $1 billion .

mine, was sold to in 2016 for approximately . Mr. Hurst is a serially successful mining entrepreneur and executive. He founded International Royalty Corporation, which was sold to Royal Gold for approximately $700 million in 2010. He also serves as the Chairman of Northern Vertex Mining and as a director of Calibre Mining and Newcore Gold.

Collin Kettell, Chairman of New Found, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors I am delighted to welcome Doug to the New Found team. As a founder and executive of Newmarket Gold, Doug is intimately familiar with how the high-grade Swan Zone discovery progressed, ultimately leading to the acquisition of Newmarket by Kirkland Lake Gold. New Found believes that the geological setting and style of high grade epizonal gold mineralization at our Queensway project in Newfoundland has strong similarities to the high-grade discoveries at Fosterville, and we look forward to Doug's insights and advice. Doug's extensive experience spans all aspects of the resource space from exploration through to production as well as the royalty business. I look forward to working with Doug as we advance our exciting discoveries at Queensway."

Doug Hurst, Director of New Found, stated: "I am humbled and honoured to be a part of this story moving forward. Queensway is shaping up to be a wonderful gold discovery, and it certainly has very similar geological characteristics to the high-grade discoveries at Fosterville."

Biography:

Mr. Hurst holds a Bachelor of Science in geology from McMaster University (1986) and has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry as a geologist, consultant, mining analyst, and senior executive. He was a mining analyst with McDermid St. Lawrence, Sprott Securities and a contract analyst to Pacific International Securities and Octagon Capital up until 1995. From 1995 to 2003 Mr. Hurst operated D.S. Hurst Inc. a company offering corporate, evaluation and financing consulting services to the mining industry. He was a founder and executive of International Royalty Corporation from 2003 to 2006, and a director until 2010 when the company was purchased by Royal Gold for approximately $700 million. Mr. Hurst was also part of the founding group of Newmarket Gold, which was sold to Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016 for approximately $1 billion. Mr. Hurst currently serves as the Chairman of Northern Vertex Mining and as a director of both Calibre Mining and Newcore Gold.

Resignation:

New Found also announces the resignation of Mr. John Anderson as a Director of the Company, effectively immediately. "I would also like to very much thank John Anderson for a very significant contribution to the Company as we built it from the private stage through becoming a public company and making significant discoveries on our Queensway project," stated Collin Kettell, Chairman of New Found. "John is currently very active on multiple business initiatives in the mining industry, and we understand his decision to resign from New Found board to pursue these other interests. We wish him great success in his future endeavours."

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000m drill program at Queensway. Seven rigs are currently in operation at Queensway with the drill count planned to increase to ten rigs by the end of May 2021. With a current working capital balance of approximately $74 million, New Found is well funded for this program.

