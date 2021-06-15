New Found Intercepts 21.4 g/t Au over 8.05m and 14.9 g/t Au over 12.9m in 40m step-out at Keats, Extends High-Grade Zone to 465m Down-Plunge

Highlights include:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval

(m)* Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-94B 169.75 173.55 3.80 11.69 Keats Main NFGC-21-141 238.00 245.00 7.00 11.17 Keats Main NFGC-21-165 296.45 298.50 2.05 20.74 Keats Main NFGC-21-204 244.45 252.50 8.05 21.36 Keats Main And 283.15 296.00 12.85 14.92

Table 1: Highlights

*Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 60% to 80% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional variability in true width. Intervals are calculated at a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade; grades have not been capped in the averaging. This table shows highlight intervals, a number of these holes returned additional intervals of gold mineralization as reported in Table 2 below.

The intervals of 21.4 g/t Au over 8.05m and 14.9 g/t Au over 12.9m in NFGC-21-204 is a 40m down-plunge step-out to the south from the previously furthest south high-grade intercept (hole NFGC-21-182, 146.2 g/t Au over 25.6m , see New Found news release dated May 21, 2021 ) and is the deepest assay interval returned to date at Keats (see Figure 1).

Greg Matheson COO of New Found, stated: "The two intervals in NFGC-21-204 of 21.4 g/t Au over 8.05m and 14.9 g/t Au over 12.9m in a further 40m step-out down plunge demonstrates that the zone of high-grade gold at Keats is continuing and remains open to depth. The intervals in holes NFGC-21-94B, 141 and 165 provide further evidence of the continuity of the high-grade gold mineralization at Keats. The style of mineralization and spatial distribution of the high-grade gold continues to demonstrate features consistent with the emplacement of high-grade gold in an epizonal event. We now have four drills running at Keats continuing step-out drilling to the south as well as infilling the high-grade zone defined to date."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval

(m)* Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-91 143.00 145.50 2.50 1.30 Keats Main NFGC-21-94B 169.75 173.55 3.80 11.69 Keats Main Within 166.45 176.35 9.90 6.18 NFGC-21-95 19.15 21.70 2.55 1.50 Keats FW And 48.20 53.20 5.00 2.36 NFGC-21-125 82.60 84.90 2.30 4.92 Keats FW NFGC-21-127 37.00 39.00 2.00 6.11 Keats Main Within 37.00 51.00 14.00 1.47 NFGC-21-135 209.45 223.90 14.45 2.77 Keats Main And 295.10 298.15 3.05 1.40

NFGC-21-141 219.60 232.30 12.70 1.87 Keats Main And 238.00 245.00 7.00 11.17 And 248.55 251.25 2.70 2.01 And 301.55 304.25 2.70 1.61 NFGC-21-165 266.70 268.80 2.10 1.09 Keats Main And 296.45 298.50 2.05 20.74 NFGC-21-204 244.45 252.50 8.05 21.36 Keats Main And 283.15 296.00 12.85 14.92

Table 2: Summary of results reported in this release

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Interval (m)* UTM E UTM N NFGC-21-91 299 -46 186 658169 5427376 NFGC-21-94B 300 -45 234 658201 5427357 NFGC-21-95 300 -45 230 658272 5427606 NFGC-21-125 300 -45 107 658257 5427527 NFGC-21-127 300 -45 122 658246 5427534 NFGC-21-135 300 -45 336 658179 5427269 NFGC-21-141 300 -45 318 658190 5427263 NFGC-21-165 300 -45 345 658181 5427196 NFGC-21-204 297 -56 404 658145 5427194

Table 3: Location details of drill holes reported on in this release

Sampling, Sub-sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 80% of reported core lengths. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional variability in true width. Assays are uncut, and calculated intervals are reported over a minimum length of 2 meters using a lower cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au. All HQ split core assays reported were obtained by either complete sample metallic screen/fire assay or standard 30-gram fire-assaying with ICP finish at ALS Minerals in Vancouver, British Columbia, or by entire sample screened metallic screen fire assay at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland. The complete sample metallic screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or any samples displaying gold initial fire assay values greater than 1.0 g/t Au. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this news release dated June 15, 2021, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this news release fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000m drill program at Queensway. Eight rigs are currently in operation at Queensway with the drill count planned to increase to ten rigs by Q2 2021. With a current working capital balance of approximately $86 million, New Found is well funded for this program.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

