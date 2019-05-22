New Found Life Offers In-Network Addiction Treatment with Anthem BCBS

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We at New Found Life believe in saving lives and rebuilding families through comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment. Our programs prioritize each client's physical, psychological, spiritual, and social needs to create recovery that lasts. We are fortunate to partner with insurance providers who share these goals, including Anthem BCBS.

Our nationally accredited, state licensed Long Beach rehab facility serves as an in-network provider for Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield. By working closely with their team of behavioral healthcare managers, our team helps you to verify your coverage and submit the required paperwork for program reimbursement.

Drug & Alcohol Rehab Covered by Anthem BCBS

New Found Life's full continuum of care includes everything from detoxification coordination to residential treatment – as well as extended care programs after initial treatment has concluded. Our highly-trained staff and extensive alumni network are proof of our dedication to evidence-based clinical services, now covered by Anthem BCBS. Depending on your personal insurance plan, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield may provide coverage for:

Anthem BCBS Coverage Options

We believe that getting access to addiction treatment shouldn't be complicated. Our admissions team works directly with you to make the insurance verification process simple and easy to understand. We accept a variety of Anthem insurance plans, including:

Anthem Platinum

Anthem Gold

Anthem Silver

Anthem Bronze

Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield

What is Anthem?

Originally founded in the 1940s, Anthem, Inc. is an organization within the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Association, which currently provides coverage to over 70 million people. More than half of these fall under Anthem's umbrella of care, meaning that one in every nine Americans is covered by Anthem. To date, BCBS and Anthem have paid more than 210 billion in benefits and have processed over 670 million individual claims. If you have insurance through Anthem, you are eligible for fully- or partially-covered treatment at New Found Life.

About New Found Life

Founded in 1993, New Found Life is a premier addiction treatment facility in Long Beach, CA, whose mission is to save lives, rebuild families, and connect with the community. For over 25 years, New Found Life has provided effective, stigma-free drug and alcohol treatment services that address each client's physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs. To learn more, visit newfoundlife.com. For admissions, call 800-635-9899.

