New Fourth Edition of ASA Valuing Machinery and Equipment Book Released

RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Appraisers Machinery & Technical Specialties Committee is pleased to announce the publication of the new edition of Valuing Machinery and Equipment: The Fundamentals of Appraising Machinery and Technical Assets, the authoritative textbook on the theory and methodology of appraising machinery, equipment, and technical assets.

Last updated in 2011, the new 2020 edition includes updated and revised chapters on topics such as the sales comparison approach, appraisal report writing, and valuations for financial reporting. ASA's subject matter experts have completely rewritten chapters like the one on aircraft appraisals, and have written new chapter on ad valorem tax appraisals. There is a new and enhanced index, a rewritten and improved glossary of terms, and updated appendices, including a newly compiled list of sources for appraisal pricing and equipment data.

This comprehensive textbook updates each chapter to include current information and best practices in the appraisal profession. The Fourth Edition aims to continue the textbook's reputation as the authoritative source on the theory and methodology of appraising machinery, equipment, and technical assets.

The Fourth Edition is available as an electronic PDF file, or as a combo set, which includes a professionally-printed hardbound edition and the electronic PDF. The PDF is available today for immediate download. The hardbound printed edition is in production and ordered copies are expected to be delivered after March 2020.

The combo set can be purchased at the ASA store for $175 members and $195 non-members at http://bit.ly/39UiN8h.

The standalone PDF can be purchased at the ASA store for $120 members and $140 non-members at http://bit.ly/38SCwVO.

