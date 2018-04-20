New FoxBox Dumpster Promises Haulers Millions

According to Damian Fox, President of FoxBox, "Haulers will save and make millions due to reduced capex; reduced welding repairs; and reduced downtime."

And, according to Fox, "The FoxBox design eliminates the steel columns and the rust-causing water that collects and sits in the columns. The result is a flat-sided roll-off that becomes a billboard for the haulers' brands."

Fox said, "The big story about the FoxBox is that it will be priced in line with old-fashioned dumpsters. With all these benefits, all available at the same price haulers are paying today, why would a hauler choose anything else? FoxBox is a big win for large and small haulers, and their customers."

Veteran haulers who have tested the FoxBox say the FoxBox will obsolete the old style roll off.

