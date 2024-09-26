New FractalEV Survey Reveals 77% of Electricians Are Frustrated by the Current State of EV Charger Installation

Most cited issues are skill gaps and poor manufacturer support, but help is on the way

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FractalEV , a leading Canadian Level 2 EV charger manufacturer, has released a comprehensive report analyzing the current state of the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry from the perspective of those on the frontlines—electricians. The report, based on a recent survey of 438 North American electricians, sheds light on the industry's growing pains, the skills gap, and the optimism that surrounds the future of EV infrastructure.

Key findings from the report:

"The insights in this report reaffirm our commitment to designing with electricians in mind," said Chris Mendes. Post this FractalEV announces new survey report of North American electricians.

77% of electricians say they are frustrated by EV charger installation. Aside from skill gaps, the top issues are unexpected labor costs or time on job (38%) and poor manufacturer support (35%).

64% of electricians are at least somewhat confident in assessing EV charger quality. 19% admit they have a lot to learn.

64% think the rise in EV charging has increased employment opportunities and job security. 62% believe the demand for qualified electricians will rise within 5-10 years.

These findings highlight the importance of understanding and addressing the real-world challenges electricians encounter, reinforcing the need for practical, user-focused solutions.

"The insights in this report reaffirm our commitment to designing products and services with electricians in mind, ensuring that our solutions are not only innovative but also practical and easy to implement," said Chris Mendes, CEO of FractalEV. "We believe that by focusing on the needs of those who install and maintain our chargers, we can drive meaningful improvements in the industry and set a new standard for quality and reliability."

The report highlights key areas where EVSE manufacturers must focus to meet electricians' needs and drive industry success. User-friendly, reliable hardware, alongside improved training and technical support are imperative to reduce installation times and errors. Addressing these challenges will enhance satisfaction among electricians, set new industry benchmarks, and foster trust and collaboration crucial for EV infrastructure growth. FractalEV aims to lead in these efforts, ensuring success in the evolving industry.

"Electricians are the backbone of the EV charging industry, and their insights are invaluable as we work to improve the technology and infrastructure," said Mendes. "Our report highlights both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and we are committed to making the necessary changes to support electricians and help the industry grow sustainably."

The report, " Against the Current: 438 Electricians on Today's EV Charger Technology ," is available to download for free now. Contact us to learn more about how our L2 chargers can help you.

About FractalEV

FractalEV is an independently funded EV charging startup founded by former ChargeLab VP Chris Mendes. The company develops reliable, repairable Level 2 chargers for multi-family, fleet, and commercial use. FractalEV offers full-featured smart chargers with zero subscription fees, supported by an O&M cloud portal for seamless deployment. Visit www.fractalev.com for more information.

SOURCE FractalEV