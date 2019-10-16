New Fragomen Worldwide Immigration Trends Report Highlights Critical Current and Emerging Immigration Issues

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The extension of restrictive immigration policies, myriad issues associated with digital transformation and robust international competition for top talent are among the key factors shaping the immigration landscape, according to a new report from leading global immigration services firm Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP (Fragomen).

Fragomen's 2019 Worldwide Immigration Trends Report provides a detailed view of both current and emerging immigration trends in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America.

"The two main constants in today's global immigration arena are change and uncertainty," said Fragomen Chairman Austin T. Fragomen, Jr. "The mercurial international economy, the turbulent geo-political climate and the increasingly rapid pace of technology advancements are all combining to have a dramatic impact on global migration – and we don't see this changing in the near term. Because of those and other dynamic factors, information and analysis are essential for senior leaders when steering multinational employers through these changes."

Among the global immigration themes addressed in the report:

Migration has fueled a resurgence of nationalist political movements and anti-immigration policies, exemplified by the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom and the 2016 United States presidential election and the policies advanced by the current administration.

Though the global protectionism trend will continue – and likely accelerate – into 2020, an increasing number of countries could become attractive alternatives for skilled migrants, as governments and the private sector continue to be interested in the skills and innovation foreign talent bring.

The report also identifies several emerging trends that will impact immigration and how future business is conducted. For instance, the role of the private sector in policymaking will continue to grow in importance, as the international community works to implement standards while coping with imminent labor shortages.

Another long-term trend cited by Fragomen in its report is that governments are reshaping compliance by shifting the burden of immigration employment authorization to employers.

"We are continuously monitoring the global immigration landscape and providing our clients with timely insights and updates," said Scott Leeb, Fragomen's Director of Knowledge Management. "The Worldwide Immigration Trends Report serves as a view of the current and future state of immigration and, importantly, provides actionable guidance to help drive strategic immigration-related decision-making."

To receive the full copy of Fragomen's 2019 Worldwide Immigration Trends Report, please visit: https://www.fragomen.com/WorldwideImmigrationTrendsReport2019.

