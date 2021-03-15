New Fragrance Displays Developed by Expressive Visuals for Pacifica Beauty Debuts at Target

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading visual marketing solutions company Expressive Visuals recently debuted fragrance displays that it had developed for Pacifica Beauty at Target stores nationwide. Designed, manufactured, and distributed by Expressive Visuals, the Pacifica Beauty fragrance displays are made using a proprietary gloss coating that prevents the spray from fragrance test bottles from damaging the printed visuals. The displays showcase Pacifica Beauty's full range of clean, 100 percent vegan, and cruelty-free fragrance products, which include perfume sprays, hair and body mists, roll-on, and solid perfumes.

Expressive Visuals Custom Fragrance Displays Durable materials, brilliant colors, and a proprietary printed gloss coating extend the life of this newly developed product display.

"It's great to see that our team has been successful in developing yet another engaging product display that showcases such a wonderful assortment of fragrances at Target," said Allen Gasper, Vice President of Expressive Visuals. "In addition to being proud that Pacifica Beauty is happy with how well the displays turned out, I am also thrilled to see that our work is having such a positive consumer response."

In addition to fragrance displays, Expressive Visuals specializes in the design, development, and distribution of custom product displays for beauty products, cannabis products, special events, and new product launches.

With multiple printing technologies, in-house 3D design, and a wide range of in-house manufacturing capabilities, Expressive Visuals has the ability to take on any visual marketing projects from conception to completion. The company maintains agility that responds to customer solutions, detailed craftsmanship, and value, resulting in the creation of award-winning visual marketing solutions.

Additionally, the wide range of manufacturing equipment that Expressive Visuals utilizes enables the company to produce high-quality projects rapidly and efficiently, which is crucial for retail marketing campaigns. Their broad range of equipment helps Expressive Visuals create a balanced flow, allowing ample time at the back end of a project for careful quality control and fulfillment, minimizing damage to collateral and eliminating errors in shipping.

In the coming months, as more and more retailers begin to reopen, Expressive Visuals will continue to offer its unique approach to visual merchandising to both established and newly founded brands as they consider strategies for refreshing their in-store environments in a post-pandemic era.

Expressive Visuals holds nearly 40 years of proven experience in various retail industries. The company has built long-term client-partner relationships and has an extensive track record of helping companies drive sales at well-known international retailers, such as Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Macy's, among others. Expressive Visuals is also an Approved Vendor for Sephora, L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, Target, and Whole Foods Market.

About Expressive Visuals

Founded in 1983 and with facilities in the Los Angeles area and in Xiamen, China, Expressive Visuals has the expertise and experience to create stunning product displays, retail environments, and custom store fixtures. The company has developed award-winning visual marketing solutions that have changed the way consumers experience the product retail space by heightening engagement. Expressive Visuals also provides a proven turnkey approach through its ability to offer in-house printing capabilities and fulfillment services. For more information, please visit Expressive-Visuals.com .

